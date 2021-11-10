The Meeteetse volleyball team ground out tough, close victories all season long to make it to the 1A state tournament last week in Casper, but fell in two close matches to end their title hopes.
Kaycee upset Cokeville to win their first state title since 2010.
The No. 3 seeded Lady Longhorns started strong with a 25-20 win over No. 2 seed Hulett in their opening match on Thursday.
Hulett took the following three sets 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 to knock Meeteetse into the consolation bracket.
On Friday, Lingle-Ft.Laramie stole three tight sets from the Lady ’Horns 28-26, 27-25, 27-25 to advance and eliminate Meeteetse from the tournament.
Kaycee won their second title in school history with their win over perennial favorite Cokeville.
