The Cody Broncs and Fillies both finished sixth at the 2022 Nordic Ski Championships in Pinedale over the weekend.
Some of the top CHS performers included Marshall Brookins who was the top Bronc finisher in Friday's 5K freestyle. Brookins finished 16th in 14:57.4.
Landon Rau landed 35th in 16:30.5.
Elisa Wachob finished in 19:03.9 on Friday for the Fillies, good enough for 28th place.
Hayley Pearson-Horner took 57th in 22:55.2.
In Saturday's Classic race, Brookins had another strong showing with a time of 32:28.6 to take 11th.
Rau finished 37th in 37:27.7.
Wachob crossed the line in 25th place on Saturday in 43:40.4.
Pearson-Horner clocked a 51:42.3 to take 56th.
