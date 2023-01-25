After losing to undefeated, top-ranked Sheridan 9-2 on Saturday, the Yellowstone Yeti 19U girls hockey team pulled off a minor miracle on ice, taking down the Hawks 6-5 on Sunday in a thriller to hand them their only loss so far.
Heading into the game, Sheridan had racked up 12 wins and a tie on the season.
The Yeti (9-6-1) built a 6-3 lead just minutes into the third period, and then held off a frantic comeback from a big, fast and physical Hawks squad in the final moments to pull off the biggest upset of the season with a 6-5 win.
“The loss on Saturday was probably our worst loss on the girls team,” coach Amanda McGonagle said. “I think they had it in their minds they were playing a team that hadn’t lost all season, and then Sunday was one of the more intense games I have seen.”
Nicole Groenveld sent a shot toward the net with just over four minutes to go in the first period and Evie McGonagle slapped in the rebound to put the Yeti up 1-0.
The Hawks put two quick goals on the board early in the second period, but the Yeti responded with a pair of its own, both by McGonagle for the hat trick, to lead 3-2 heading into the final period.
“Sheridan came out on Saturday and wanted to win, they wanted it more than we did,” Evie McGonagle said. “I think we came out harder on Sunday. We didn’t want to lose again, and our new girl, Nicole Groenveld, really stepped up.”
The Hawks scored quickly in the third to tie things up at 3, but the Yeti responded with three consecutive goals
Storie McGonagle shook a defender and sent one home with 13:38 to go in the third.
Evie McGonagle took one from the Yeti’s own end and raced down for an unassisted goal seconds later.
Just moments after that, Groenveld punched in a rebound off a shot from Evie McGonagle and the Yeti were up 6-3 with 12:33 remaining.
“Every single girl was skating with intensity the whole time,” coach McGonagle said. “We didn’t want to lose and Sheridan definitely didn’t want to lose. I felt like I was going to have a heart attack at some point.”
A 6-3 lead would be comfortable against most teams, but Sheridan can score in bunches.
The Hawks closed to within 6-4 with just over 10 minutes remaining. They made it 6-5 with over 6 minutes left while goalie Aspen Alexander was getting barraged with shot after shot.
“On Saturday I was really nervous and didn’t know what to expect,” Alexander said. “The last time we played them was at the beginning of the season and you change a lot as a team over the season. I came back on Sunday and I was just determined to show them I wasn’t going to give up after they had won on Saturday.”
The Yeti held off the rally until the final minute when the Hawks pulled their goalie, the Yeti got a penalty and Alexander and the Yeti defense had to play the final moments at a six player against four disadvantage.
“I don’t think I have ever been that nervous,” Alexander said. “I strongly dislike when teams pull their goalies. It becomes so hectic because I have three different girls screening me and three more who are open. That last minute felt like it took an hour.”
Despite all the traffic in front of the net and some frantic last second attempts by the Hawks, the Yeti held on for the 6-5 win to send Sheridan home with their first loss of the season.
The only other time the Hawks had come close to losing was a tie at the beginning of the year to the Yeti.
“That final minute it was like, just don’t let them score. I was kind of worried there for a bit, but we were keeping them off,” Evie McGonagle said. “It felt like winning the state championship.”
The Hawks doubled the number of shots the Yeti got off, got away with fewer penalties and seemed to have every advantage over the home team, but the Yeti showed with all out effort anyone can be beaten.
“Sheridan has 15 players that are good, solid players, 13 of them are on the Wyoming All-Star team I think,” coach McGonagle said. “One of the refs said to me it was probably the best game he had ever reffed because every girl was giving it everything they had on both teams.”
The Yeti hit the road this weekend for matchups in Cheyenne and Casper.
