In Game 2 of Friday night’s doubleheader, the Meeteetse Longhorns ran their hardest but couldn’t get the win on their home court, falling to the Worland sophomores 35-63.
Big Red opened the game at a frenetic pace, getting in their laps but not the ball after an early three by junior Mickle Ogden. Fouls and second-chance points proved costly in the first half, with the ’Horns unable to secure rebounds on the defensive end.
The Warriors held the Longhorns without a basket for seven straight minutes in the first half until junior Dace Bennett took the lid off with a runner in the lane to start a comeback effort in the second.
That comeback effort fell short. In the second half, the ’Horns were able to play a bit cleaner. Controlling the glass, though, remained a problem and they were never able to cut down on the second- and third-chance opportunities for the Warriors during the game.
The Longhorns will get a chance to even the season record on Saturday when they travel to 2A Shoshoni for an inter-class matchup. Tipoff is at 12 p.m.
