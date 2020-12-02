My best guess is it started back during the 1960s. History records this as the decade of the Vietnam War, the multitude of liberal college protests, the Kent State shootings that virtually ended the radical campus demonstrations, the rise of the radical left like the Black Panther groups, the assassination of a sitting president, John F. Kennedy, the theft of our seniors’ Social Security trust fund by President Lyndon B. Johnson and his Democratic party and more than a few Republicans, the 1968 Gun Control Act, and, oh yes, the Great Society, which died with more of a whimper than a bang.
As for myself, I graduated high school, joined the Air Force and turned 21 serving our country in a war zone, where I served an extended tour at the convenience of the government, as it were. I was discharged, got a job, married Sandi, moved across and around the country multiple times and wound up calling Montana home. In between those adventures, I served as a special deputy in Montana, helped catch a serial killer and was engaged in a couple of clandestine operations for the local police. Rather heady times for a long-haired country boy.
Civilian life in the 1960s created the extremist climate that the initial and presently ongoing militarization by federal authorities of local law enforcement and the resulting efforts to drive a wedge between law enforcement at all levels and the citizens it is sworn to serve and protect.
The important thing here is these policies, fomented by the federal government, forced a military mindset to permeate local police agencies, resulting in an “us and them” attitude. Many returning vets who joined police forces were already indoctrinated with this principle, being as such is the only way to fight a foreign power. It is not, I submit, the way civil police operations need to be run against the majority of the community. Or even other than self-proclaimed and clandestine leftist militia groups.
However, our LEOs were arguably forced towards such attitudes by the operations of radical leftist groups like the Weathermen and other extremist paramilitary groups, the trickle-down unfortunately involved those militaristic attitudes, in many cities, affecting average citizens trying to raise families and create a future for those families.
This is just exactly what the progressive liberal left (back then, we called them commies) was trying to accomplish. Alienation between the citizens and their protectors.
As a by-product of this clever planning to destroy our USA, and riding on the coattails of tragedy (the JFK assassination) came federal gun laws like the 1968 Gun Control Act. In future years, even more stringent laws were forced upon the gun-owning public by the anti-gun politicos and their cohorts, the Democratic party.
The federalization portion of that equation has resulted in later years of laws banning ownership of particular firearms deemed offensive for minor reasons by antis. Laws often predicated solely on the looks some politicos find threatening, the banning of certain capacious magazines and even barrels whose lengths didn’t meet current capricious standards. This is not to mention certain sighting devices, attachments to long guns, vertical hand grips and a plethora of accessories, the lawful existence of which instills anxiety and distrust in big brother and his minions.
It could be claimed that the implementation of those laws leads to the rise, among our civil police agencies and the over-riding federal watchdogs, of what can only be called Gestapo tactics. Does Waco or Ruby Ridge sound familiar? Younger folks under the age of 30 should probably ask a senior or a concerned veteran about those travesties, compliments of the Clintons.
Unfortunately, most of the whys and wheres about that period have been buried, along with the Warren Commissions investigative report on the assassination of J.F.K. by those in power with a burning desire to sow the seeds of questionable change in our land.
So perhaps it is only now most of us are finally beginning to understand and become alarmed at the bitter harvest those seeds are producing. So, where do we, as a nation, go from here?
