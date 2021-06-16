Trophies mean various things to different people. When it comes to big game hunting, it usually relates to the size of the antlers of the males of whichever species one hunts. There’s even a record book, kept by the Boone and Crockett Club, of outsize specimens taken in fair chase by sportsmen. And yes, we can argue the last portion of the previous sentence ad nauseam. It is what it is.
Deer, for example, have antlers measured for girth in several places, length of main beam, length of individual tines, and spread between main beams. Measurements are taken in inches, to the closest 1/8 inch, then added together. Asymmetric antlers have those anomalies subtracted from the total score. The minimum for a mule deer entry to the record book, last time I looked, was a combined score exceeding 190 inches. Ancillary information can involve total outside spread as well. Back in the day, a mule deer buck that measured over 30 inches outside spread was considered a real trophy. Today, in this era of hormone-assisted feed nutrients fed to both wild and semi-domestic deer, not so much.
Back in the day, the Pleistocene era to be exact, such a puny critter wouldn’t hardly register as a competitive trophy. There was a deer critter, the Megaloceros giganteus, that was roughly the size of a present day Alaskan moose, weighing in around 1,500 pounds and with antlers that spanned in the neighborhood of 12 feet. Yep, 12 feet of bone growing on the head of this enormous monstrosity.
Back in my antler hunting days, I found a spot where a late season bull elk wintered, up behind Windy Mountain. It was probably a Park elk that had learned to come out late. I believe that because for several years, I hunted that area exclusively for him and he wasn’t there during the regular season. I think I nearly caught him on the last day of the season one year, but that’s another story.
The area this old boy chose was a fairly open, flat spot in a heavily forested slope a couple of hundred yards deep. The reason I know is I spent several seasons wintering in that opening and the reason it’s included in this short piece was the signature, unique antlers of this bull that were there every spring. FYI, there was so much elk scat that the place looked and smelled like an elk feed yard.
For several years this old bull dropped his antlers somewhere in the confines of this opening and they were uniquely distinctive. Unlike the antlers of a regular bull, these had the standard two eye tines but then they palmated, like a moose’s antlers, into huge, flat palms with three or four tine remnants growing from each palm, anywhere from six to ten inches long. The largest pair I sold to Lawrence Slack, back when he dealt in such from his property up by the airport, weighed 37 pounds.
That bull had nothing on these Pleistocene deer. And deer they were, not elk or moose or anything else. Their antlers resembled those of the elk antlers I found, except the examples I’ve seen had many more tines growing out from the palmation and main beam, bigger ones too, and weighed over 90 pounds. A true bone head.
There are cave drawings of these monsters in France and preserved heads, antlers and bone intact, have been dug up from the peat bogs in Ireland for several centuries, probably for as long as the Irish have burned peat for fuel. Ancient kings and royalty collected these impressive adornments, probably taking them from the peasants that had busted their butts digging the heads out of the bogs, and hung the antler heads in their castles.
Anyway, although it is classified as a gigantic deer, somebody decided, way back in the day, to label the critter as the “Irish Elk.” But then again, the Irish have always been fond of embellishments and outlandish claims of grandeur, despite scientists telling us the critter originally roamed from Russia to Turkey and all through Europe. To illustrate the naming problem and resulting confusion in translation, in Norway and Sweden, they call moose “elg,” which was transplanted to the wrong critter over here when these hardy peoples emigrated to America.
Regardless, this huge deer disappeared from Europe around 12,000 years ago, but numerous fossil finds indicate it held on in Russia to as late as 8,000 years ago. Various theories have been advanced as to the cause of its extinction, including over-hunting by humans, but the accepted theory now is it was caused by our old friend and standby excuse for everything, climate change.
It was during this period that a time of rapid cooling occurred, known by intellectuals as the Younger Dryas. Yeah, I know, the name sounds funky and phoney, but that’s what the books called it. Despite the claims of climate change, it was apparently during this period the Neolithic humans were starting to show up in numbers and since they didn’t have an Albertsons or Blair’s grocery store to shop at, they killed whatever they could to survive and feed their families. Plus, very few if any of these rowdies were, strictly speaking, vegetarians. I think the appropriate word is omnivorous.
I imagine that just the thought of semi-naked, unkempt, hairy dudes spearing these huge deer and celebrating by having a venison barbecue and dancing around a huge campfire, embers erupting into the night sky, has the PETA types spending sleepless nights in recognizing the intrinsic humanity of it all.
Of course, PETA didn’t have many, if any, members back during the Pleistocene either.
