Last year’s Cody girls soccer squad was poised to win its fourth state title, but after losing seven seniors, this year’s team will have a much different look.
“It’s a completely different team than we have been,” coach Marian Miears said. “But I have high expectations and I don’t see us taking a dip. We should be competitive with everyone in the state.”
Twenty-seven are out for the team this year, with only seven upperclassmen. The Fillies return All-State players Torrie Schutzman, Emma Nieters and Autumn Wilson, along with defender Megan Boysen.
“Not being able to play last year was hard, so to be back at practice again is a relief,” Wilson said. “We’ll be OK this year. We’ve got a lot of talent and the new girls should do great. It won’t take too long to find our flow.”
Two years ago, the Fillies finished 17-1-1 on their way to a third consecutive state title. At state Cody outscored its opponents 10-0.
“We lost lot of defenders, so it will take a while to get back to where we were, but I think we can definitely do it,” senior Emma Nieters said.
One thing this year’s team should have is a strong offense, as its top two forwards are back in Schutzman and Wilson. Nieters also was a scoring threat in the midfield for Cody.
“We’ll be fast,” Nieters said of the team’s biggest strength. “We definitely have a lot of speed this year.”
While the younger players don’t have varsity experience, Miears said the group has played soccer together for several years, coming up through the Yellowstone Fire system.
“We didn’t get to play with the freshmen last year and we have new freshmen this year so it will be different, but we’ll figure it out,” Nieters said. “I think we have talent at all the spots. The new players just need to adjust.”
The Fillies spent last week focused on conditioning and fundamentals as several on the team are part of the girls basketball team that competed at state. This week, the Fillies worked on positioning and strategy.
“Last year’s group was so experienced they knew what to expect. Now I’m having to learn about them just as much as they have to learn about me,” Miears said. “But I’m excited to see what change brings.”
Cody opens the season at home Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Powell. Friday, March 26, the Fillies travel to take on Riverton.
“Considering we didn’t have a season last year, it will probably take a little longer to get going because we don’t know the sophomores or freshman yet,” Wilson said. “We just need to connect everything and don’t do anything fancy to make sure the ball hits back of the net.”
She’s looking forward to getting back out on the field and coming together as a team.
“We want to see teamwork and to get back to things feeling natural again,” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.