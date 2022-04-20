A bizarre accident entering his junior year could have derailed a promising academic and athletic career for graduating Cody senior Jonny Williams.
In June of 2020, during summer football workouts, Williams swung himself onto the bench press at the CHS weight room when the bar, holding 225 pounds, dislodged and crashed down onto his face.
The bar pulverized his nose and lower eye socket, tearing eye muscles off the bone and displacing nerves.
When doctors went to repair the damage, they said the bones were like a jigsaw puzzle..
The bar came to rest inside of Williams’ skull. One inch higher or lower and the results would have been deadly.
“I was flown to Denver that day, spent over a week there between surgeries and came home around eight days later,” Williams said. “The first thing I thought was this isn’t actually something that happens, it’s something you read about or a horror story you hear from an old P.E. coach.”
After multiple surgeries that resulted metal plates, screws and wire mesh holding everything back together, he spent six weeks basically immobilized at home, then another four weeks of extremely limited movements.
Just three months later, however, Williams received some news he wasn’t expecting.
“We were down in Denver, and on the third or fourth day I met with the occupational therapist,” Williams said. “She said I would be cleared to play football. That was a wonderful surprise.”
Williams miraculously ended the 2020 football season starting on both sides of the line in Cody’s 34-13 state championship victory over Jackson, earning All-State recognition.
“Basically the mindset was, now that I have been told I was allowed to play, nothing is going to stop me from playing,” Williams said. “Really what was going through my mind was I am just lucky to be alive.”
Williams finished his senior campaign as a stand-out on both sides of the ball all season long in helping the Broncs to an undefeated season, their second consecutive state title and his second straight All-State nod, as well as earning a spot on the Super 25 second team as one of the best football players in the state, regardless of classification.
And now, the Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation has awarded Williams with its annual Courage Award that includes a $1,200 scholarship which he plans to take advantage of next year when he attends the University of Wyoming.
Not only has Williams excelled in multiple high school sports, he maintain a 4.0 GPA, is a member of the football leadership team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society and an elementary school mentor.
None of it would have happened, he said, without the help of some amazing doctors, teammates, classmates, family and faith that kept what could have been a devastating injury just a bump in the road.
He still runs across the pictures of himself after his surgeries, frightened at the bruised, swollen, scarred image looking back at him.
“I would have been disappointed if I couldn’t play football anymore, but it was already a miracle I was still alive,” Williams said. “Being able to play football just added to my gratefulness. Now I have a scar story in my pocket for when I’m at college.”
