I hope someone had the compassion and good sense to cut that young 4x4 mule deer buck loose from the four-strand barbed-wire fence it managed to get itself snared in as per the picture in the Feb. 3 edition of the Enterprise. There was what appeared to be a paved highway just mere yards behind the capture site. Certainly some passerby had a cell phone and called G&F? Or at least a pair of wire cutters in their toolbox and, of course, the good sense to cut the wire near the post, away from the frightened deer’s hind hooves. Or am I being overly optimistic?
Over the years I’ve devoted tens of thousands of hours wandering the backcountry of several states and I’ve occasionally encountered many things out in the wild, from the unusual to the bizarre. Along the lines of this column, those have ranged from deer caught in ranchers’ and farmers’ wire fences or with their antlers locked in mortal combat. More rarely, you’ll see elk too. None of these combatants were still alive and most were pretty well used up by the local critters, from ravens and coyotes to porcupines and squirrels.
I’ve also encountered a few deer skeletons still ensnared by a long abandoned barbed wire fence running through national forest country where no fence should logically be. But they are there and they kill. Back when Sandi and I lived in Montana, in an average year, I would probably encounter three or four of these fence-caught deer, usually does.
Since the long ago cessation of my personal dust-up in Southeast Asia, I seldom think about death. Oh yeah, when I lost my brother and all the other members of my family and most recently last spring my “Cuzn” and his wife, I’ve spent some time dwelling on the inequities and the finality of it all. But death in the wild has never been, for me, a subject of morbid contemplation, other than in passing.
However, consider this. Like a human being buried alive with no chance of rescue, does a deer or any other wild animal feel that same terror in their heart, when inescapably entwined in a wire fence. Held by an unrelenting and intractable foe which the deer can neither understand, escape nor vanquish. Here’s a clue: I’m extremely claustrophobic and can’t stand small enclosed places. Has something to do with being buried in a bunker during a fire fight I think, but no matter. It’s damn scary when nothing you can do brings relief to the situation.
Do deer feel fear like humans do? Or being basically prey animals, do they just wear down and go into a sort of shock and acceptance of their fate. Can they even visualize that fate? Or do they, in total panic, fight back with every fiber of their being until the soft mantle of death enfolds them?
Back in the day when my woods running buddy Les and I strolled across the top of Montana and ranged the backcountry from White Sulphur Springs to Lewistown to Big Timber and Clyde Park to Ennis and points around, during one hunting season in the late fall we found a small fork-horned mule deer ensnared in a remote fence line. Caught by its hind legs, it was still in reasonable condition, all things considered, so Les decided to untangle the little dude and release it.
We both had tags and could have shot it and saved ourselves a lot of trouble, but how sorry is that? So Les decided to unwind the deer’s legs from the wire while I held onto its antlers to keep it somewhat still. Ha. Do you have any idea how hard a panicked deer can twist and kick? Or, how strong even a young buck’s neck muscles are?
Les, a former state welterweight golden gloves champion, not to mention an Army boxing champ, came out of that episode with the deer looking like he’d just went five rounds with Conor McGregor. After it was freed, the deer simply wobbled around a bit and then ran off into the trees.
Anyway, for what it’s worth, that’s my input on abandoned wire fences and wild critters in wild places. Or highway rights of way fencing without dedicated access spots for wildlife to cross. Like black powder and static electricity, the two just don’t mix.
But then again, neither do highways, drunk or overly aggressive drivers and wildlife mix. It’s an all too common recipe for disaster. For all of us.
