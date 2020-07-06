Sometimes a person just has to go fishing. Too often work and other obligations get in the way of getting outside to breathe fresh air and wade deep into a river or stream. During the past few days, my youngest daughter and my granddaughter were in town to celebrate Independence Day. We were finally able to get some quality time together after being sequestered for too long with the coronavirus. That time was spent fishing and traveling through Yellowstone National Park.
Since my granddaughter is still learning the finer skills necessary to be a budding fly fisher woman, her mother and I discussed what would be the better way to teach these skills without drowning her in the process. We decided to begin by teaching my granddaughter line management and casting skills on pocket water. These are the deep pools created behind boulders or logs that restrict a stream’s flow enough for trout to reside and feed in these locations without having to battle a heavy current.
High water is pretty much everywhere on the east side of the Absaroka Mountains, so last Thursday was spent in the Bighorn Mountains where the streams are not so big the young lady would be intimidated when wading into position or when landing the smaller trout generally found in streams in the high country. Off to the Bighorns we went after checking terminal tackle, fly boxes, waders for leaks and wading boots that still fit.
We could not have asked for a better day. Our first stop was upper Shell Creek where that stream tumbles down a fairly narrow canyon, but still wide enough to allow for backcasts that, most of the time, would not hang up in a pine or aspen tree. This is one of the frustrations all fly fishers do their best to avoid.
Arrival was late morning by the time we chose a good place to begin the lessons for the day. Already, caddis (millers for you oldtimers) were flitting over the creek or were flushed from the willows as we entered the water. These insects are generally a good sign the trout would be looking for the adults on the water and would be willing to take an elk hair caddis or even a royal trude, which has a white calftail downwing and is much easier to spot in pocket water, or when cast into the heavier currents that divide the pocket water into different sized trout hidey-holes.
Without too much braggadocio regarding my granddaughter’s ability and skills, I will, as a proud grandparent, humbly comment on how the morning and early afternoon went for her. After explaining the principles of fly casting in very simple terms, I then explained how water pressure on leaders or fly line creates drag points that would not allow her fly to look like an easy meal, but would make her fly look like it was chasing the trout instead.
She seemed to understand as her big brown eyes looked solemnly into mine and she shook her head affirmatively. This indicated to me she was ready to give it her best shot at presenting her dry fly. We decided on a size 12 royal trude because she said she would eat that if she were a trout. Good thinking and one of those proud moments for Grandpa. As she worked out some line and limbered up for a day of fly fishing, I stood back and did my best to keep my mouth shut and let her enjoy the experience regardless of how it might look to others who have fly fished much longer.
On her second cast, she dropped her fly into a pocket of water that was 2-3 feet deep and about 12 feet in length. As the trude drifted slowly down to the back of the pocket, a rainbow came rocketing off the bottom and smacked her fly. Her reaction was immediate. A scream, followed by a quick flip of the rod tip and that trout was firmly hooked by the barbless hook in its upper jaw. Squeals erupted as she tried to figure out how to gain line on the reel and land that trout.
It’s been a long time since I was 10 years old, but that feeling of hooking your first trout on a fly rod is a memory I still retain in my cerebral cortex many years later. Once she settled down and the trout quit leaping free of the water, I slipped my net under that fish for her to then learn how to handle the trout gently and without damaging it when taking the hook out of its mouth. To say she was ecstatic is an understatement.
We kept the trout in the water while in the net the whole time while she oohed and ah’ed over her accomplishment. Although the trout was only 4 or 5 inches, you would have thought it was Moby-Dick the way she danced around and high-fived Grandpa and her mother. Photos were taken with a wide, proud, ear-to-ear grin on her freckled face before the net was turned over and the trout swam back into its habitat.
The rest of the day just got better and better as green drakes hatched at 1 p.m., then golden stoneflies around 3:30. By the time the stoneflies were splatting on the river, she looked like a pro as she cast her fly into one piece of pocket water after another. Most of those casts had a trout on the end of the line. If it leaped free of the hook, it wasn’t but a minute or two before another had replaced that one by one stuck fast and could be netted for more photos and cries of exultation.
We spent the rest of the Fourth of July weekend chasing more trout in more isolated areas of the mountains that surround Cody. By late Sunday, my granddaughter had honed her skills greatly and was putting casts into places that I would be reluctant to drift a fly. Not only did she learn to manage her fly line, she also gained some wading techniques which we will use on larger water as she matures.
If you want to feel like a youth again, I highly recommend fishing the high country streams where the flows are good, the water cold and the hatches are coming like clockwork. You can find these streams in the upper Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone, tributaries of the North Fork, the famous streams and creeks inside Yellowstone Park, the Beartooth Mountains, and, of course, in the Bighorn Mountains. All are reasonably close and most are not as crowded as one would expect. Just be safe. Not all pocket water is easy to fish and not all streams are like upper Shell Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.