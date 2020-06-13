The Cody Legion baseball team struggled in its first road games of the season on Saturday in Three Forks, Mont.
Bitterroot 11, Cody 3
Multiple errors got the best of the Cubs in their first game of the day.
Bitterroot scored seven runs in the third on their way to victory. Cody had four straight errors in the frame.
Cody scored two runs in the second on two walks an d a double by Hayden Bronnenberg.
The Red Sox got one run in the bottom of the frame on two walks and an error.
The Cubs final run came in the fourth on a single by Jared Grenz.
Cody finished with three hits. Johnston went 1-1 and Bronnenberg and Jared Grenz 1-3.
Max Williams took the loss, giving up eight runs, three earned, on two hits through 2 2/3 innings. Ethan Johnston pitched 1 inning and gave up one run on one hit. Chance Moss pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed two runs on one hit.
Gallatin Valley 10, Cody 2
Gallatin Valley scored in all but one inning one its way to a 10-2 win in the second game Saturday.
Three walks and a single by Jack Schroeder scored Cody's two runs in the game.
Gallatin scored two in the first, four in the second, three in the third and one in the first. They had five hits and took advantage of four Cody errors.
At the plate, Schroeder went 2-2 and Jared Grenz 1-3.
Dominic Phillips took the loss, giving up nine runs, five earned, on two hits. Bronnenberg pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed one run one two hits. Tristan Blatt threw four pitches and gave up one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.