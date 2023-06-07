Not to rain on anybody’s parade, but how do private citizens get to rearrange a natural feature in Yellowstone National Park, just to satisfy their whims?
In case you didn’t know, this is about the private bath tubs some park visitors had made on the boiling rivers, so they can soak their elitist carcasses in natural warm waters. Probably makes the fish gag.
The cutesy little basin where the pilgrims trapped the hot water from the river is mostly all gone now, the carefully repositioned rocks blown into the main channel due to massive flooding last spring that entirely destroyed the old river bed and cut a new course through the terra firma. According to the Billings based Q2 TV reporter, those users of the past want to start rearranging the river again to satisfy their desire for a warm soak inside the confines of Yellowstone Park. Isn’t that a lot like plugging a geyser to siphon off the heat to help warm the taverns and cafes in Gardiner?
You and I can’t even look askance at the odd shed elk antler or a bleached out and decomposing bison skull without incurring some petty authority figure’s wrath. And for heaven’s sake, don’t try to touch one out of curiosity. That’s absolutely taboo!
Or so I’ve been told. Or, for that matter, don’t even think about cutting a limb from a tree or picking up a dead branch to serve as a walking stick without being in violation of some park regulation.
Or such is my understanding, so I don’t visit the park. Remember it was only recently that we visitors could carry firearms in case of an antagonistic debate with a grizzly or a bison. So I don’t go where I can’t protect my peoples and my precious hide. Besides, compared with where I venture in the national forest, there are too many nutcases and ignorant flatlander tourists in the park anyway.
Also, when I used to stroll through our mountains, it was to get away from a hostile and so-called civilized environment bristling with rules and regulations, not to embrace more foolishness from some official twit who would have a breakdown if they couldn’t change underwear every day.
While I’m picking on the park, and yes, I realize that some locals favor it for a recreational outlet, what’s the story with the fishing thing?
As I understand it, if you take the time to get a permit, you can fish in most of the park’s waters, especially the big lakes. Sounds like fun except my information is that all of this angling is catch and release. Except lake trout caught in the big lake. Understand that this information may not be current to 2023.
Maybe things have changed. Maybe Joe Biden will be remembered as the greatest president in history of the republic too. But that’s not very darned likely either. Despots, whether major or minor, tend to be very reluctant to release or pass on control.
But, back to the fish. As far as some studies go that I’m privy to, roughly 30% of those caught fish die when released. Dry flies, spinners, lures or whatever. Doesn’t seem to matter. Granted, that statistic is from some older studies, maybe a decade ago, but the fact remains that catch and release, especially when done improperly, kills fish. According to popular sources, namely fishing guides in Montana I’m acquainted with, most anglers don’t understand the proper release techniques either.
The insult to injury here is that the park’s bigwigs have to be aware of those stats. So apparently it’s okay to kill a few thousand fish every year in the park (and not utilize the resource by eating them), solely for recreation’s sake, but no one can hunt the four-leggeds inside the park.
Fishing, in all of its wonderful varieties, is basically hunting. Unless one uses a fish wheel or a long line net, when it becomes just gathering groceries. In merry old England and, I guess even in Scotland, the Brits and Scots call it “stalking,” as in stalking salmon, which it is actually. Still, the question still remains about how and why fish are obviously considered less valuable to the wildlife resource in our closest national park than say, elk. Or buffalo. Not to the bears however. They eat the fish.
And yes, I know you can, annually, shoot bison that wander off the rez, so to speak. Willing participants in this annual slaughter gather just outside the park in Montana at the appropriately named “slaughter alley” and harvest their bison groceries.
I’ve killed a couple of private ranch, free ranging bison myself. Even with the free ranging bit factored in, it’s really overrated, except for the meat. Bison meat is fantastic if the kill is properly cared for.
I could go on and that would just upset more people who already make mucho money off the park and we don’t want that now, do we? Just one last shot in the dark though. How can you pave several hundred miles of roads, build multiple tourist facilities, install scores of toilets and dump the fecal waste into whereever they dump it and let four million people drive and wander on foot, mostly at will, throughout the area annually each summer and still call the place natural? That’s just delusional!
I can’t conceive of it as anything less than a huge zoo, with a great variety of our native wildlife contained therein. It is, however, definitely not a petting zoo. Not even close. However, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t like knowing that the park was there, if for no other reason but as a reservoir for the wild critters.
They should have something where they can act, well, natural. But then again, maybe we should have that option too?
