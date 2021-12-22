As if our deer herd doesn’t have enough problems surviving these days, what with CWD, EHD, Parasetic Asian mites, an over-abundance of mountain lions and government-sponsored wolves, now those dewy-eyed darlings have to deal with COVID. Yep, the same disease or virus (your choice) that’s been knocking the stuffings out of the entire human race for the last two years or so.
At least that’s according to a recent front page story in the Billings Gazette. I’m not going to get into details here (not enough ink), but suffice it to say that deer have no methods of vaccination or quarantine available to them. I thought Epizotic Hemmorigic Disease, sometimes called blue tongue, and government-protected wolves were as bad as it gets. Plus, if COVID can jump species like that, will that make all of the wolves that eat the diseased corpses COVID carriers? Now there’s something to look forward to.
I vividly remember our last big go-around with EHD. I was into hunting whitetails that year and had, in fact, picked up a beautiful little Remington model 7 from Denny Hanson in .308, thinking it would make a perfect little brush rifle. That was back when Denny was working for Jim McCarter, managing Jim’s sporting goods store up on the hill across the highway from Albertson’s grocery.
As an aside, a couple of years later, I put the lights out on an oversized muley buck down on the Pitchfork with one shot from over 300 yards away with that same rifle. The buck was harassing a small group of does out in the middle of one of the larger pastures on the ranch. I’d wormed my way down a dry irrigation ditch that fed the field, but was as far as I could go. Fortunately, the head gate gave me a perfect rest and there was, for once, no wind. Practice at killing rocks on far hillsides paid off. Besides, with the right loads, that lightweight rifle would put three shots into 3/4 inch groups at 100 yards from a steady rest.
That was back when there was still an abundance of mule deer on the ranch, before their numbers started to diminish. As I remember, Bob Edgar was still running the hunting program and there were a lot of mule deer there. Today, for whatever reasons, not so much.
Regardless, during that hard EHD year for the herd, I had drawn two tags for whitetail does over by Sheridan and a regular general tag in my pocket. Somehow I managed to talk the manager of a large ranch south of the Ranchester/Dayton area on the east side of the Big Horn mountains into letting me hunt does on that ranch property.
I think that the main thing he was concerned with was the survival rate of his buck deer, as that was their cash crop, deer-wise. He agreed to let me hunt does since none of their non-resident dudes had showed up yet. But he wanted a tally of the dead bucks I found along the way.
I parked my truck behind an old barn about three miles down the road from the main farmhouse and the first thing I remember after stepping out of it was the stench of rotting flesh. It was kind of a swampy area in between the pastures and after one was several hundred yards from the outbuildings, there were dead deer all over the place in various stages of decomposition. Suddenly this didn’t seem like a good idea.
But I am nothing if not impractical and loading up the magazine on the little model 7, I slipped into the brush. There were areas where the stench was strong enough to elicit memories best long forgotten. There were multitudes of dead does and younger bucks, plus several times while picking my way through the pucker brush, I’d stumble over the decomposing remains of a decent buck, moldering into oblivion. Although I was tempted to pick up an outstanding head or two with an impressive rack, I left those behind for the paying customers and went about my doe deer hunting.
As many dead deer as there were, there were still dozens of live, apparently healthy deer remaining and it only took me about three hours to fill both tags, clean and load the deer and report back to Bob at the main ranch house. Mostly he wanted to check that the deer were tagged, collect the coupons and find out how many dead bucks vs. live ones I’d seen.
The thing to remember here is that, unlike the unknowns of COVID and CWD, apparently humans can’t contract EHD from eating infected deer. Although I’m fairly certain that those live deer I shot weren’t infected. Mainly because they were, well, alive, and the EHD threat was past.
Later that week, I grabbed that new model 7 and headed out for my attempt at putting paid to my general tag over at Yellowtail on a huge whitetail I’d been hounding for a couple of years. Again, as one approached the river, the stench became quite noticeable, although not nearly as strong as over at the ranch south of Ranchester. Concerned, I covered the area where this particular bad boy held court, but could find no outsized racks among the few remaining decomposing deer remnants. I expect the local coyotes ate their fill every night, nature works that way as it abhors waste or a vacuum.
Eventually I tagged out on a chubby six point that was hanging in the thicker pucker brush and willows with a pair of does, looking for a little afternoon comfort I guess. After I’d dressed the buck, I hung a piece of surveyor’s tape where I stashed his body and headed back to the truck to retrieve my game cart. The truck was only about a mile away, but I was hunting in that far eastern edge of the unit, and this was back when that area was choked with Russian olives, willows and all sorts of pucker brush. That dang brush was so thick that it was almost sunset before I found the deer again and loaded it on the game cart. Then I dang near lost my way and made several false starts on the way back to my truck in the dark. And this on well-traveled flat land.
Not exactly my finest hour, woodmanship wise, but something that comes to mind every time my nostrils pick up that particular stench. Yuck!
