Conditions for an early beginning to the summer’s dry fly fishing are here.
Due to the heat in early June, flows on rivers and streams in the Cody/Yellowstone area are more like early to mid-July rather than the high flows normally experienced at this time of year. All one has to do is check the Wyoming Water Data web site to see that flows in the Yellowstone, Bighorn and Missouri River basins are well below average.
The lower flows have produced some great hatches for anglers wanting to get a jump on the early summer stonefly and caddis action around the region. Golden stoneflies and their larger cousin called “salmonflies” have already been seen on the North Fork and the lower Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone. Golden stoneflies are prevalent in the Shoshone River west of the Buffalo Bill Reservoir. Salmonflies are not as common on the Shoshone, but very common on the Clarks Fork and the rivers and streams in Yellowstone and Montana.
These insects were very active on the Lamar River and its two major tributaries, Slough and Soda Butte creeks this past week. Salmonflies and golden stones are also active on the lower Yellowstone River and the Gardiner River near Gardiner, Mont., and moving upriver at a rapid rate as flows continue dropping and warming. Surprisingly, few anglers have been seen in the northeast corner of Yellowstone Park taking advantage of the early emergence of these large insects that fly poorly and are easy meals for trout.
Great imitations to use for dry flies when these insects are active on the water are Kauffman’s stimulator in yellow, orange or royal versions, Turck’s tarantula in tan, orange, red and natural colors, Ho Candy in orange, red or yellow and Madam X in the same body colors. Sizes 4-8 work great which means the takes by the trout are very visible and usually very aggressive.
Water temperatures have warmed enough on rivers and streams in Yellowstone and the Big Horn Basin to generate some late afternoon and early evening caddis fly activity throughout the region as well. These are moth like insects that spend their lives as larvae and pupae underwater and are regular components of a trout diet in the early stages of the caddis life. Adults typically emerge when water temps hit 50-55 degrees Fahrenheit.
The adults then rapidly swim to the surface as they emerge providing some great wet fly opportunities in the pre-emergence phase by fishing some kind of soft hackled wet fly imitation downstream and across the current.
Trout behavior is easily seen and understood because the trout will be swirling on the rising caddis at the surface where the water can look as if it is boiling as the trout eagerly try to consume as many of the emergent caddis prior to their flying out of the water. Once they become adults they can often be seen buzzing around or hovering over the surface of the water. Again, great opportunities for feeding trout to leap clear of the water to grab a caddis snack.
An elk hair caddis fished dry fly style in sizes 8-16 in the colors olive, brown, tan, dusky orange, yellow and black are proven caddis fly patterns most of the time. Size of fly can easily be chosen. All the angler has to do is guesstimate the size and color of the caddis flies flitting around, then tie on the appropriate match and have fun.
If insect hatches are not your thing, anglers can always fish the standard nymphs underwater and catch plenty of trout using Pat’s rubber legs, girdle bugs, prince nymphs, pheasant tails, North Fork Specials, hare’s ears, bloody Mary’s or what are called Czech and perdigon nymphs tied jig style. Nymphs early in the season should run to the larger sizes on freestone waters where flows are high and swift and be fished very close to the bottom where the trout are using rocks or other submerged objects to avoid heavy current. For instance, size 4-10 are not bad choices for Pat’s rubber legs, girdle bugs, prince’s, 20 inchers, North Fork Specials and other large nymphs that imitate stoneflies. Colors should be tan, black, peacock or olive.
Of course, streamers also work well in all types of water including rivers, streams and lakes. The ubiquitous wooly bugger can hold its own with any baitfish or leech fly pattern, but there are those who like to use 3-5 inch streamers like the Peanut Envy, Sex Dungeon, double bunny and the like. The last seems to really work well in olive, white, gray and black in rivers and lakes, especially Yellowstone Lake where there is also a good chance to hook some decent lake trout while casting to the lake’s native Yellowstone cutthroat.
