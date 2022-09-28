It was just a matter of time before the new-look Yellowstone Quake team played its best game of the fall, but nobody expected it to come on Friday night after a hectic road trip.
“The plan was we get to the hotel around 3 p.m., go have a meal and go back to the hotel and get dressed,” Quake coach Chris Blaisuis said. “They were doing construction, however, and we hit traffic and just had to go straight to the meal, which we were about 40 minutes late for.”
A long stretch of interstate was under construction heading to Great Falls on Friday. But the dilemma didn’t seem to affect the young Quake team, as they came from behind to beat a veteran Great Falls Americans team 3-2 for their first road win of the season.
They followed that up with a tough 6-1 loss on Saturday night in a game that was much closer than the score would indicate, the coach said.
“Normally playing the Friday game is the hard one,” Blaisuis said. “You usually get a full night’s sleep before the Saturday game, but we played the best game of the year on Friday night.”
After a scoreless first period on Friday, the Americans got on the board early in the second on a wild shot, and then the Quake got down 2-0 early in the third on another Americans goal that could have rattled the Quake as they seemed to be dominating the ice.
“I had no complaints about the way we were playing,” Blaisuis said. “Literally through two periods they had no scoring opportunities. We were clearly the faster team and the more talented team.”
Just four minutes after that second Americans goal, Teagan Scheurer lit the lamp on a deflection and assists from Owen Schoonover and Brayson Bennett.
Nick Cofer scored his first goal of the season midway through the third to tie things up at 2-2 on assists from Zac Orwig and John Hughes.
Ben Kluza punched in the winning goal at the 15:27 mark on assists from Shawn Ohlenschlager Van Coller and Christopher Dick and the Quake celebrated their second win of the young season.
Hughes earned the win in the net stopping 36 of 38 shots on his way to honorable mention Star of the Week honors for the NA3HL Frontier Division, stopping a penalty shot in the second period along the way.
The Quake finished Friday night’s matchup without a single penalty.
“So we win a really emotional road game on Friday night and we don’t handle it well the next night,” Blaisuis said. “We had a similar situation on Saturday night as the night before.”
Sebe Perez tied things up in the second period on Saturday night at 1-1 on an assist from Ohlenschlager Van Coller, but the Americans answered right back with a goal 9 seconds later.
Another Great Falls goal four minutes later gave the Americans a 3-1 lead and things seemed to be looking similar to Friday night.
“Those Great Falls kids have some veterans and some pride and they kind of got a little more physical on Saturday night,” Blaisuis said. “We ended up taking six penalties Saturday night and I asked our guys if they could see the difference.”
The big difference was Great Falls adding two more goals the last minute of the second period to make it 5-1, a little tougher task than coming back from 2-0 the previous night.
The Americans added another goal in under a minute in the third for the 6-1 win.
“Things got away from us in the last minute of the second period,” Blaisuis said. “It’s a much different game coming into the third down 3-1 than 5-1.”
Steven Kelley got his first start in the net for the Quake on Saturday to take the loss.
He combined with Edvin Falkenstrom, who came on in the second period, to stop 52 of 58 shots.
The Quake will be off this weekend before hosting Gillette on Oct. 7-8 at Riley Arena.
It should give some time for new additions to adjust, others time to heal from some unexpected shots from the Americans and some time to work on the offense.
“We are only averaging 2.3 goals per game,” Blaisuis said. “Scoring-wise we have to figure some things out and we will.”
