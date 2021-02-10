The thing I really enjoy about winter, especially our colder ones, is the lack of bugs on my windshield. Have I mentioned this before? I really hate bugs, as in totally detest their very presence in my life. Mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, gnats, centipedes, millipedes, spiders, deer flies, horse flies, house flies, swift flies and all of their biting or blood-sucking kin are reprehensible as far as I’m concerned.
And yes, I’m fully aware these tiny critters are an essential part of the ecology, but I still detest the blood-sucking parasites and the biters. Did you know the total biomass of all the insects in the world outweighs the total biomass of humans? Or so I’ve read.
I’ll freely admit, I have little patience when it comes to bugs. Do you remember how much I caution you folks every year when it’s time to play outdoors in the spring to pay attention to the ticks? It’s common knowledge they are present in untold millions during the spring, summer and fall months. Now we can add on winter.
We all know about the variety of nasty diseases ticks can spread through their saliva, which they inject to anesthetize and dilute the blood when they bite. Again, among the various diseases are Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain fever, tick fever, West Nile fever, plague, anaplasmosis, babesiois, and the rare, but very deadly, Powassen Virus. Those little miscreants can give you any of those, especially black-legged ticks.
Black-legged ticks aren’t common around here yet, but they’re probably on their way. There are two varieties of black-legged ticks, the eastern and the western. Like flat-land coastal transplants, they’re coming. So why should you worry? Simply because, what with national and international travel, like Asian deer ticks, these nasties can be transplanted from their former homes to newer habitats where they could thrive. Unlike our regular ticks, these creatures are active during the winters when it’s above freezing and the ground is not snow-covered.
I’m not saying those ticks are going to show up in our area, but if you don’t think even the tiny ticks can make an impact of national import, remember that those tens of thousands of bison, maybe even millions, native to the northern reaches of this continent? Researchers have found that contrary to what we were taught in high school, those hairy bovines weren’t annihilated primarily by the big guns of the hide hunters. Scientific findings indicate that those huge herds were eliminated and made nearly extinct by the introduction of the Texas cattle tick, transplanted by the large herds of cattle Texas cowboys brought up into our country.
From what I understand, Texas was a rough and tumble country for much of its history, from its occupation by the Spanish, to the war against Mexico for independence, to include its constant brush fire wars against the Comanche and Kiowa and those predatory Mexicans who crossed the Rio Grande to harass, rape and rob the folks on this side of the border. So, after the Civil War, when big money realized that Wyoming and Montana had millions of acres of free grass, they busted maverick cattle out of every brush-choked draw and cactus patch they could find, rounded them up and moved them north, as per Lonesome Dove.
Those longhorns and Mexican cross cows were rawhide tough and survivors. They had also developed an immunity to the virulent ticks they were carrying north. Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska ranchers tried to stop them, but like tourists, the cowboys, wranglers, vaqueros and their cattle continued to come, infecting other critters with Texas ticks all along the way. You take a people who spent most of their lives fighting , and I’d expect they’d be hard to discourage when they think they’re headed to the promised land. Plus, even now, I suspect, those cowboys could get downright belligerent when they were told they couldn’t do something they had their minds set on.
I enjoy Texans, at least most of those I’ve met. Like I’ve said previously, I’ve occasionally been treated rudely by Texans, but seldom in Texas. They understand hospitality down there even if you’re just a visiting sharecropper. Despite spending mostly winter months down there, I’ve avoided most of their nastier bugs and Sandi and I have shot feral sheep, wild hogs and other exotics that were simply coated with ticks from nose to tail. I’d hate to be a taxidermist anywhere down there, but especially around Kerrville.
Did I ever tell you how much I hate bugs?
