Cody Bronc sprinter Luke Talich won the 100 meter dash by a split second, and cruised to a top finish in the 200 dash on Friday afternoon at CHS during the Cody Trackstavaganza.
The junior chased down a runner from his anchor position in a dramatic comeback to nearly beat Sheridan in 4x100 meter relay to help Cody to a second place finish.
Distance runner Ben Stewart won the 3200 by over eight seconds, while sophomore Dillon Brost was narrowly edged to take second in the pole vault in a marathon battle.
Brost cleared 14 feet to take silver.
On the girls side, Ada Nelson and Mekenzie Clark put together strong performances in the 400 and 800, respectively to take first place.
Sophomore Callie Shelton shot out of the gate in the 100 hurdles and held off the field to finish first.
Shelton also teamed with Allie Broussard, Jazlyn Waltari and Holly Spiering to win a thrilling 4x100 relay that saw Spiering pull away in the final second with a made dash to get the win.
Spiering finished a solid day as she returns to form with a second place finish in the 200, third place finish in the long jump and combined with Clark, Taylen Stinson and Nelson to win the 4x400 relay.
Thrower Ella Boltz continued to impress this spring as well. The senior threw 100 ft. in the discus for second and 36-01 in the shot put to take second as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.