The Cody Fillies softball team dropped its opening game of the 2022 state softball tournament 14-1 to Laramie on Thursday afternoon in Gillette.
The Fillies trailed 3-0 through three innings before Laramie exploded for six runs in the fourth.
Ava Wollschlager went deep in the bottom of the sixth for the lone Filly run of the day.
Riley Simone, Montana Massey and Katie Brasher all had one hit apiece for Cody.
Ellie Ungrund took the loss in the circle for the Fillies. She went 3.2 innings and gave up five hits, struck out six and walked six. Three of the seven runs scored on her were earned.
Simone gave up eight hits, struck out one and walked one in two innings of relief. Three of her seven runs were earned.
Violet Wollschlager went 0.1 innings and retired her only batter.
East Conference teams swept all four games against the West on Thursday to advance.
The Fillies play at noon on Friday against Rock Springs in the consolation bracket.
