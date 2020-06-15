The Cody Legion baseball team did the things it needed to do to be successful in a sweep of Douglas on Monday.
Cody 8, Douglas 0
A big second inning helped power the Cubs to a win in game one. With two outs, Cody loaded the bases with a single by Grady McCarten and two walks. Tyler Grenz then hit a single to left to score the first run. Two walks brought in two more and three scored on a double to right by Hayden Bronnenberg to make it 6-0.
Cody was quiet until the sixth, when Chance Moss reachedon a single. With two outs, Tyler Grenz hit a two run shot over the right field fence, he first home run as part of the A team.
Cody finished with six hits. Tyler Grenz went 2-3. McCarten, Blatt and Bronnenberg 1-2 and Moss 1-1.
Engdahl threw a complete game, giving up just four hits in the shutout.
Cody 5, Douglas 4
The Cubs earned a walk-off win in the second game. Tied at four, Bronnenberg started things off with a double to left. Engdahl then stepped in and hit a single to left to score the winning run.
Cody was quick to get on the scoreboard to start the game, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jared Grenz hit a double, stole third and scored on an Douglas error.
The Cubs made it 2-0 in the second inning after Engdahl hit a single, stole second and scored on a single by Phillips.
Douglas' runs came in the third, all with two outs. The Bearcats had three singles and a double in the inning.
Cody got on back in the bottom half when Blatt hit a single and scored on a double by Bronnenberg.
With two on base and two outs in the sixth, Cody tied the game on a single by Phillips.
Douglas had two on in the seventh but wouldn't score.
Cody finished with 14 hits. Jared Grenz, Blatt and Engdahl went 3-4, Phillips 2-2 and Bronnenberg 2-4.
Grady McCarten started the game, gping 3 innings and giving up four runs on five hits. Blatt pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up no runs on two hits. Johnston pitched 1 /2 an inning and gave up no hits.
