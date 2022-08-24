The Filly cross country team looks to maintain its stranglehold on the 3A conference this year, and they just might have the firepower to do it.
Cody is coming off an undefeated season, three consecutive state championships and feature a strong group of young runners, plus three returning seniors, including 2021 state champion Ava Stafford.
“We lost two of our seniors from last year who were in our top five,” Stafford said. “But we have a lot of underclassmen who will be great assets to this year’s team and we hope to be the state champions for the fourth year in a row.”
The Cody boys cross country team is eying the kind of success most recent Bronc teams have yet to see, with a team full of experience and upperclassmen,.
“Things are going very well and we are looking really good,” senior David Juergens said. “I think I have a chance to get top two at state.”
For the Fillies the loss of Kinley Bollinger and Mekenzie Clark will no doubt have an impact, but with Stafford and fellow seniors Taylen Stinson and Zelma Rudd helping lead a younger squad, a fourth consecutive championship may not be out of the question.
“There may be some pressure, but saying it’s pressure implies a negative,” Stinson said. “I think it’s kind of a positive outlook. We have a really strong team with a lot of incoming freshmen.”
The return of juniors Keira Jackson and Elisa Wachob will also help build a strong core as the Fillies head into their first meet of the season this weekend, the Billings Invitational.
After having some individual champions win that event in the past, the Fillies won the team title there for the first time ever to get last year started out the right way.
“We have a lot of freshmen that will make an impact this year,” coach Maggie Kirkham said. “After the top three girls, the rest of the top seven is wide open.”
The Fillies have put in the miles this summer as they aim for another title.
“We meet up at different parks and all run together,” Stinson said. “It’s taken a lot of years of training to get where I am, and being surrounded by a great team really helps.”
Kirkham thinks the Bronc runners collectively will have a strong year as well.
“First place is not out of the realm of possibility,” Kirkham said. “We won’t know until we get on the line with some other teams, but I am really excited about how my guys are going to do.
The Broncs return four seniors in Juergens, Kyle and Ian Graham and Riley Nielson who have all been running together since freshmen year.
Combine that with All-State returner Ben Stewart, standout Charlie Hulbert and a pair of new faces brand new to the school and the team and it’s a recipe for success.
“They have all been getting better every year, now it’s the bonus of having stuck it out all four years,” Kirkham said. “The physical growth is going to help. You can win state with girls who are freshman and sophomores, you can’t do that with the boys.”
The Broncs finished fourth overall at state and return a pair of All-Staters in Stewart and Juergens.
Juergens landed seventh and Stewart eighth for the top Bronc finishers.
Mountain View won the state championship last year and has the defending state champion returning for them.
Charlie Hulbert pulled out 16th place in a crowded, talented state field for the Broncs.
“We have a lot of juniors and seniors returning who have been with the program for a while,” senior Riley Nielsen said. “They know what they can do, what they hope to do and what is required of them.
While it isn’t required, putting in the time during the offseason helps with the growth and maturity the seniors and juniors hope to exemplify this fall.
“Making the top seven is going to be a battle for the boys to see who runs varsity,” Kirkham. “It’s a great problem to have.”
This summer the team met regularly, and it wasn’t unusual for a 10-mile practice run.
“I’ve been running six days a week,” Juergens said. “It depends on the day. Some days it’s four miles, sometimes it’s 11 miles.”
They hope it all pays off and the Broncs have a banner to show for it.
“I think we all really enjoy running, but this year it goes beyond that,” Nielsen said. “We all really do have a shot at winning.”
