After an emotional five-game set against Star Valle on Friday, the Cody girls volleyball team shook off the close loss and swept Jackson on Saturday afternoon.
Early in the first set, kills by Kennedi Niemann and Autumn Wilson, and a tip by Molly Hays helped Cody take a 7-3 lead. Jackson came back to tie the game at 7 and 8, before the Fillies score three in a row to retake a small lead. From there Cody gradually began to pull away.
Up 13-10, the Fillies scored four in a row with kills by Brittan Bower and Kennedi Niemann and two Jackson errors. Leading 22-12, Jackson made a small run at the end of the game, but a kill by Wilson set up game point and another by Reece Niemann made it 25-17.
Cody again jumped out on the Lady Broncs in the second set and were up 7-2, but as it had in the first set Jackson would come back to tie the game at 7 and take a brief lead. But kills by Bower and an ace by Reece Niemann gave Cody an 11-10 edge and they wouldn't trail, although Jackson kept it close and pulled within one at 20-19. A Reece Niemann kill and ace by Wilson made it a three-point game. Jackson pulled within two at 23-21 but a kill by Bower and carry by Jackson gave Cody a 25-21 win.
The Fillies started the third set 4-0 and maintained a lead the whole way.Kills by Reece Niemann and Bower gave Cody a 12-5 lead and the team continued to pull away. An 11-5 run, which included kills by Bower, Willson and Kennedi Niemann and an ace by Bower made it 23-10. A missed serve by Jackson set up game point and a block by Reeced Niemann gave the Fillies a 25-12 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.