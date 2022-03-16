After playing in the last four state championship games, the Cody girls soccer team is ready for a fifth appearance this season.
Last year the Fillies finished second after winning the previous three, so they know what it takes to be successful.
“I think that we’re ready and I think that our mentality this year is completely different from what it was last year,” senior Autumn Wilson said. “I think that we’re really prepared and super excited to play our hardest to get to state. I’m just excited for everyone to really prove themselves.”
Twenty-eight are out for the team, with eight returning starters as well as several off-the-bench returners.
“We have strong players at every position that can play any position,” coach Marian Miears said. “No one is set to a specific position.”
All-State seniors Autumn Wilson and Izzy Radakovich are both back, as are All-Staters Ally Boysen, Reece Niemann and Jessa Lynn.
Other returning starters include Kennedi Niemann, Aspen Kalkowski and Gillian Growney.
“I think we have a great group of girls,” Wilson said. “We have a lot of good girls coming back and I’m super excited to see what we can put together this year.”
The team also has seven freshman who have experience through the Yellowstone Fire program.
“I think they’re great,” Kalkowski said of the freshmen. “I’ve watched a lot of them play and they’re really good. And I think they’re going bring a lot to this team.”
Due to the canceled season in 2020, many of last year’s team had never played at state before.
The lack of experience didn’t hurt too much as Cody finished with a 15-2-1 record and fell to Lander 2-1 in the 3A State Soccer Championship.
“Now that the girls coming up have an actual season under their belt, I think they’ll be a lot more prepared for those harder matches,” Wilson said.
The Fillies expect the Lady Tigers to be their toughest competition once again this year.
“Lander is our main competition and we’ve played against those girls since most of us were like 6 or 7,” Kalkowski said. “We’re definitely out to get them again this year and get back into the championship.”
The Fillies only had one full week of practice together as several were part of the second-place state basketball team, but Growney didn’t think it would take long for the group to click.
“A lot of us have played together for a long time,” she said. “We all have a really great connection. You can see that in the practices, there’s a good energy and I think since we have that knowledge, we know what to do.”
Cody opens the season at home Friday against Pinedale at 3 p.m.
“I know we really want to see our offense passing and our defense working with the offense really well,”Growney said. “We want to improve and progress and just to have fun while we play the game.”
Saturday the Fillies travel to take on 4A Sheridan.
“I think playing a 4A team is going get us off to a really good start,” Kalkowski said. “It’s going to teach us a lot and even if we do lose, it’s going to help us come out with more of a competitive goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.