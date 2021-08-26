When the head coach has a dog named Pre, after legendary runner Steve Prefontaine, you know you’re in the right place for some cross country action.
Coach Maggie Kirkham is excited about the potential going into the season, especially after the Fillies come in as reigning state champions for the second year in a row.
“We got some really good returners and then we got some new blood,” Kirkham said. “We are going to be competitive.”
Kirkham stresses the importance of having a close spread.
“We have a pack of five runners,” she said. “We had two low sticks, now we have four.
“Our one though five gap is going be as small as its ever been. The distance between my first runner and my fifth runner is not going to be much. Which means we are strong.”
Returning for the Fillies are Ava Stafford, Ashton Powell, Keira Jackson, Elisa Wachob and Raelyn Mong. The Fillies also picked up Taylen Stinson, who had a strong outdoor track season last year.
“We have a lot of new girls who are going to be fast, so I think it’ll be fun to run in a pack,” Stafford said.
Kirkham hopes to nurture each runner individually, regardless of experience.
“Look at what they can do each week to week,” she said, stressing consistency among her athletes. “First of all, we want them to not get injured, we want them to have fun and we want them to get a little better each week.”
Stafford thinks Buffalo will be some of the toughest competition. Cody beat Buffalo by three points to repeat as 3A state champions last year.
“I think we’re going to have a really good team this year,” she said. “But I just want to have fun with the sport. It can get really competitive.”
The Broncs lost their top runner from last year’s state championship team but most of the rest are back, including David Juergens, Charlie Hulbert, Riley Nielson and Kyle and Ian Graham.
Nielson enjoys the feeling he gets after a race.
“Running can be tough, but it can also be rewarding,” he said.
