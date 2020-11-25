Meeteetse’s Dace Bennett turned in one of the best seasons this fall of any 6-man dual-threat quarterback this decade.
He put up 51 offensive touchdowns on the year and added another on the defensive side of the ball, accounting for 10.1% of all touchdowns scored in 6-man.
That scoring total places Bennett behind a player that should be all too familiar to him: his brother, Seth.
“I’ve been watching him play since middle school,” Dace said. “Just watching aspects of his game and transferring them into mine has made a huge difference.”
In his senior season, Seth put up 2,938 offensive yards and 66 touchdowns. That was 12% of all offensive touchdowns in 6-man that year.
Seth Bennett’s offensive mastery led his team to a state title that year. Dace’s prowess under center guided his Longhorns squad to the state championship game where he was hobbled by an injury and couldn’t quite overcome a suffocating Farson-Eden defense. Of course, Dace can’t claim sole credit for his play this season. His brother was the one calling the plays.
“You kind of got to figure out that line between being a brother and a coach,” Seth said. “My mom definitely wasn’t too fond of it when she first heard about it. She wanted me to be more of a brother than a coach.”
That line was more than a little blurry this season. After post-practice workouts, Seth, who now works for Black Hills Energy, would head to his parents’ home to talk to Dace about what he saw and how the younger Bennett could improve.
“Sometimes I’m hard on him,” Seth said. “He definitely understands where I’m coming from.”
Dace does understand it. That drive to be better stems from a competitive spirit that can be traced back at least to a miniature basketball hoop in the Bennett household.
“Every game, every practice, I try to not be like him,” Dace said. “I try to be better than what he was.”
That competitive spirit kept Dace focused on what now-Coach Bennett said, rather than the blood connection.
“He wants the same goal as everybody else, to make everybody better,” Dace said. “He would show up and he was there running our offense, helping with our plays and stuff. I just looked at him as a coach, so I didn’t let the fact that he was my brother bother me too much.”
The similarities between the Bennett brothers are hard to ignore. They’re both fast, dual-threat QBs with a nose for the end zone on offense and ballhawking hybrid players on defense. They both started their football careers hanging around the sidelines in their youth and of late, Dace has been going with his brother when he hits the weight room. They’ve both been named to the all-state team, Seth in his junior and senior years of high school, Dace in his junior year. They’re both touchdown machines.
Despite the worries of their mother, the two are closer now than they were when they lived under the same roof.
“Growing up, it was definitely a little bit different,” Seth said. “It was just that age gap kind of thing ... He comes to lift with me in the summertime. We’ve definitely started doing a lot more things together.”
Differences between the two on the field are harder to identify. Dace says one of the key divergences is leadership style.
“Through his high school days, he was more a silent leader. He let his skill determine his game,” Dace said. “I’m a lot more vocal than what he ever was. I make things a lot more known.”
That’s a bit ironic, given that Seth is Dace’s coach now. The elder Bennett sees another big difference between the two.
“I think he could for sure be better than I was,” Seth said. “He’s got a pretty high ceiling. I’m excited to see what he can do with it.”
