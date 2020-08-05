The Cody Legion baseball team came from behind to win in extra innings over Casper on Wednesday at the A State Championship.
The Cubs trailed 7-3 going into the sixth inning, when they were finally able to get something going.
Jack Schroeder drew a walk to start and Grady McCarten hit a single. After Hayden Bronnenberg struck out for out number one, Cody Phillips hit a double to right to score one run. Ethan Johnston then popped up for the second out, but Jared Grenz stepped in and hit a double to left to score two. Tristan Blatt and Tyler Grenz walked to load the bases and Devyn Engdahl drew a walk to score the tying run.
The Crush got one on in the sixth with one out, but back-to-back pop outs ended the inning.Cody would get two on in the seventh but wouldn't score and Casper went down in order to send the game to extra innings.
In the eighth, Blatt struck out to start but then Tyler Grenz hit a double and Engdahl and Schroeder back-to-back singles to make it 9-7. After Bronnenberg drew a walk, Cody Phillips hit a hard ball right at the first baseman. The Crush had only one error in the game but it was a big one, as the ball took a weird hop and went past the first baseman and Schroeder scored on the error as the inning continued. After Johnston walked, Jared Grenz hit a double to put Cody up by five. The final out came when Johnston overran third and got picked off.
Cody just needed to hold Casper in the bottom of the frame but the Crush made it interesting, hitting three straight singles to score a run with no outs. Another scored on a ground out, but Cody made it count, turning a 4-6-3 double play. Needing just one more out, the Cubs made back-to-back errors to keep Casper's hopes alive and put runners at first and third. Another single made it 12-10, but with the tying run at the plate, the final batter lined out to McCarten at second to end the game.
It was an exciting comeback after a slow start for the Cubs. After defeating Torrington 10-5 in the morning game to advance, Casper came out fired up, quickly scoring three runs in the first on two singles and a home run to right by Cole Douglass, the eventual MVP of the tournament.
The Cubs battled back in the third. Cody Phillips was hit by a pitch, stole second and third and scored on a ground out by Jared Grenz. With two outs, Tristan Blatt then drew a walk, Tyler Grenz hit a single and Devyn Engdahl a double to right to tie the game.
The Crush didn't waste time regaining the lead. In the bottom half, two singles made it 4-3. After a walk, an error scored another run and Casper made it 6-3 on a ground out. The final run of the inning scored on a single.
Cody got two on in the fourth and went down in order in the fifth, but managed to hold down the Crush in those innings to enable its comeback.
The Cubs were outhits 14-9 and had five errors to Casper's one. They took advantage of 13 walks between Casper's four pitchers though, while only giving up one.
At the plate, Engdahl went 2-3, Tyler Grenz 2-4 and Jared Grenz 2-6.
Schroeder started on the mound, going 2 1/3 innings and giving up seven runs, five earned, on seven hits. Tyler Grenz got the win, going 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs, two earned on seven hits.
