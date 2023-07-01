Champs
The first winners of the 104th Cody Stampede were crowned during the Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls on Friday, June 30. Tyler Mansell of Caldwell, Idaho won the Bull Fighters Only and Cannon Cravens from Porum, Oklahoma earned the Xtreme Bulls Title.

Cannon Cravens came to the Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls and got just what he wanted, a great bull, a big score and a fat paycheck.

