Freshman Max Potas scored a combined 55 points in two games last week, and the Meeteetse boys basketball team chalked up two conference victories as they prepare to wrap up the regular season.
The Longhorns took down Riverside 57-50 on the road Thursday, and turned around to take down Ten Sleep easily 61-18 at home on Friday.
“They played really tough,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “I thought we took care of the ball well in both games, rebounded well and our defense made Riverside’s shots difficult.”
Jason Moody got the ’Horns on the board with a transition layup to start the first quarter against Riverside.
He followed that up with a block on the other end, and Ben Reinker converted on a baseline floater to put the ’Horns up 4-2.
Potas added an offensive board and put back, nailed a shot from deep and converted on a tough jumper in traffic later in the first to put the ’Horns up 11-5, a lead they never gave up.
“Max and Jason had really good games against Riverside,” Hagen said. “Both of them had double-digit scoring and a lot of rebounds. It was kind of a breakout game for Jason and he needed that.”
The Rebels put the full court trap on early, but after a coast-to-coast lay in from Joe Pina used it a little more sporadically throughout the rest of the game.
“I like it when teams do that,” Hagen said. “It usually leads to some easy points for us.”
A strong move to the rim by Moody and a three-point play from Potas put the ’Horns up 20-9 early in the second frame.
Ben Reinker finished the half with a pair of triples to help the ’Horns to a 28-23 halftime lead.
A jumper from the elbow from Moody gave the ’Horns a 37-26 lead in the third, but the Rebels fought back to only trail 40-36 heading into the fourth.
Riverside cut the lead to 42-40 with 5 minutes to go, but the ’Horns responded right away with a post up and score from Moody and three-point play from Potas to stretch lead to 47-40.
Meeteetse never led by less than five the rest of the way, and Reinker finished off the Rebels with a pair of free throws and the 57-50 win.
“It was a battle, but I was happy with how they handled that comeback,” Hagen said. “Riverside is a scrappy bunch and they try to get you to make some mistakes, but we responded well.”
Potas finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.
Moody added 16 points and 16 rebounds, nine of those on the offensive glass.
Reinker finished with 10, Ethan Salzman four and Joe Pina four in the win.
After trailing 4-2 early against Ten Sleep on Saturday, a Reinker triple kicked off what would be a 27-0 run for the ’Horns.
They ended up leading 38-7 at the half and 53-9 heading into the fourth quarter on their way to the 43-point win.
Potas went off for 22 points and 11 boards. Salzman added 18 points and four boards. Reinker finished with 12, Pina four and Moody four in the win.
“Ten Sleep wasn’t the team I was expecting to show up,” Hagen said. “But they turned around and beat Kaycee the next night, so I guess you just never know.”
The ’Horns wrap up the regular season at Dubois on Saturday before the 1A West conference tournament next week.
