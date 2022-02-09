While the present looks bright with Cody girls basketball team in the midst of an undefeated season and No. 2 state ranking, the future looks just as bright for the next generation of Cody cagers.
The Cody Middle School seventh grade girls team finished the season 13-0 and conference champions, winning the title game against Powell 37-26.
“I cannot say enough about this group of girls,” coach Pat Nieters said. “They were fun to work with. They were energetic and a very dedicated group of basketball players.”
Nieters added that the entire group was like a sponge when it came to learning new skills.
“They were eager to learn new things and got better each day,” Nieters said. “Coach Mike Denning and I will miss this group, but I know they will continue their success in basketball moving forward.”
That squad will have big shoes to fill, as the CMS eighth grade girls finished 11-2 on the season, falling to Lander by three points in the championship game.
“They were on a mission all season,” coach Sam Buck said. “These girls are super competitive, hard working, very coachable and just a fun group to be around.”
Good chemistry helped a unit that wasn’t big in numbers this year, and had to overcome the burden of illnesses and other challenges the season threw at them.
“We are really trying to be more consistent with what the high school program is doing,” Buck said. “So these girls will go into high school more prepared than they have been, which obviously we’ve had some really good players come through.”
So far it looks as if the foundation has been set at the middle school level, and in the next few years could translate into continued success in high school and the 4A level.
“To point out one person wouldn’t be right,” Buck said. “We had such a collective team effort in our success. They did some really big things throughout the season.”
The big things started right away with a big win over a talented Lander squad, a team that got its revenge in the back-and-forth title game.
“The best part is many of these girls, and also the seventh grade girls, have chosen to continue to practice and work on their game,” Buck said. “Many of them are on Cody traveling teams and are having some good success. It’s fun to watch them continue to grow and see they are preparing themselves to be part of the Filly program in the future.”
The eighth grade B team also found plenty of success on the hardwood this season, finishing 12-1 and improving with every game of the season.
“The girls brought a great attitude to the game,” B team coach Elicia Osborne said. “We had some great team chemistry and it was a very fun, enjoyable season.”
