The monsoonal moisture that has pumped up into the Rockies from the gulfs of Mexico and California have wreaked havoc on local rivers, streams and even some lakes on the east side of Yellowstone National Park the past two weeks.
However, there appears to be a break in the precipitation for at least a week. Hopefully, this dry spell will bring much wanted clarity to the Shoshone River above and below Buffalo Bill Reservoir and to the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone throughout its watershed, particularly Dead Indian, Sunlight, Crandall and Pilot creeks.
Prior to the heavy rains the past couple of weeks, the fishing report was really good just about everywhere one would want to wet a line in the Big Horn Basin vicinity. The Bighorn Mountains and the upper Beartooth Plateau with its numerous lakes and connecting streams between the lakes have been good places to escape to while the Shoshone, Greybull and Clarks Fork drainages were too thick to drink and too thin to plow. As we approach Labor Day weekend, it would be wonderful if anglers could look forward to fishable water on all the fine fisheries located on the east and west sides of the Big Horn Basin.
Labor Day is a transitional time for fishermen and women in northwest Wyoming. Days are becoming shorter, while the nights are longer. The diminished sunlight means there will be changes to water temperatures in our lower elevation ponds and reservoirs as well as on rivers and streams. The colder water temps will bring about some of the best late summer mayfly hatches on free stone rivers and streams too.
Anglers can expect to see gray drakes appearing any time now that water temps are dropping. The main western species that matter to us in the Cody area are the Siphlonurus occidentalis. Its importance in the West is often compared to that of its cousin that goes by the name Isonychia in the East. These mayflies are large. Size 10 and 12 is the most common size found on rivers and streams in the greater Yellowstone area. Siphlonurus hatches are generally slow-paced events, and it takes two to three months for the entire generation to hatch out of a given stretch of water. This means we can expect to find gray drakes active now through October.
Hatches generally begin late morning on warmer streams and later in the afternoon on colder waters that require some sunshine before the nymphs of this insect float to the surface to emerge.
They are easily identified by their large sailboat wings that are dark gray when the adults begin emerging. The body color is dark gray on the top of the abdominal part of the body, with a light, tannish gray on the underbelly.
While there is much debate about whether the adult phase is as important to anglers as fishing a nymph pattern, or waiting until later in the day for a spinner fall, the truth is this: trout, especially cutthroat, could care less about philosophical discussions that can keep anglers arguing far too late into the night during the gray drake hatches. They will eat whatever version of the gray drake mayfly they see.
Anglers can easily match this hatch by tying on a standard Adams, parachute Adams, Wulff Gray Drake, or a Klinkhammer style dry fly in the size noted in the prior paragraph. If you like to fish nymphs, one can always tie on a dark hare’s ear, muskrat nymph or a grey partridge and gray soft hackle wet fly to imitate drowned emerging or adult versions of the Siphlonurus. I will suggest at this time, that it would not hurt the fly fisher wanting to go to the streams well prepared to also have some gray drake spinner patterns in your fly boxes – just in case if you know what I mean.
Next week, discussion in this column will be focused around another member of the Baetidae family, called the tiny blue wing olive that is also known in some fly fishing circles as Pseudocloeons, or “Pseudos.” These tiny mayflies can save your day, or even make you look like a “hero” if you know what to look for when fishing to those fussy Yellowstone cutthroat found in the Wood, Greybull, South Fork, Yellowstone rivers and Slough Creek after Labor Day.
