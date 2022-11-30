Sleeping Giant Ski Area opens for the season Friday, and owner Nick Piazza has plenty in store to kick things off.
“We’re really excited to launch the season,” Piazza said. “We’ve been working on this since August.”
Piazza calls it a “soft opening,” but there will be ribbon cutting, and for only $20, people will be able to ski all day. All three lifts will be running and attendees will be able to snowboard. The restaurant will be open as well.
Opening day events start at 9 a.m.
“We’re doing it as both a soft opening and a Big Horn Basin, Park County Appreciation Day,” Piazza said. “There will be skiing and all kinds of wonderful joys.”
However, for the first Saturday and Sunday of opening weekend (Dec. 3 and 4), Sleeping Giant will be closed so they can work on the terrain park and the snow tubing runs.
Crews will use those two days to make snow in those areas so they can be opened.
“We hope to have those up and running after that,” Piazza said.
The following weekend, Sleeping Giant will return to its usual season schedule.
“Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be going full blast as we normally would,” Piazza said.
After opening weekend, Sleeping Giant will be open on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but night skiing will not occur on Fridays anymore. On Saturdays, Sleeping Giant will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. with night skiing available. On Sundays, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ahead of ski season, Sleeping Giant has undergone various upgrades and added new activities.
For instance, the ski area will now implement dinner specials and music to enhance the skiing experience.
“We plan to have the restaurant stay open later ... [and] we’ll try to do Friday night dinner specials or Saturday night dinner specials ... to make it cool to come up there for the evenings,” Piazza said.
The yurt will now be an 18-year and older area.
“We’ll have a full bar in there along with some of our live music and that’s going to be more of an evening place,” Piazza said.
The trails have also been professionally cleared for the third year.
“We feel like the runs and a lot of the side country are cleaned up and in better shape than it has been in quite some time,” Piazza said.
They will also be adding a new fleet of snowmobile bikes, which people will be able to rent and use to ski around the mountain.
“You can get around the whole mountain with them, so we think they’re really good for people that wouldn’t consider themselves big skiers,” Piazza said.
It will be $30 to rent a snow bike for half a day and $60 to rent it for a full day.
For snow tubing, there will be two runs available this year, with more snow tubes as well.
And Sleeping Giant will continue to offer lessons for both beginner and experienced skiers and snowboarders.
“We have instructors that are up there every day and we offer lessons ... for people who want to do freestyle, more intense skiing, off trail skiing and things like that,” Piazza said.
Throughout the season, Fridays will be group days, where groups of 10 or more will be offered a $60 special package that includes lift tickets, rentals and lunch.
“It’s geared for school kids, but we offer one chaperone pass,” Piazza said.
For more information on group packages, reach out to gm@skisg.com.
Sleeping Giant will also continue to provide rental equipment. Pricing for that and other services have stayed the same.
“We have not changed any of our pricing on any of our services from last year,” Piazza said.
Piazza has high hopes for the ski season this year, especially with the amount of snow the mountain has received so far.
“We have actually gotten better snow than we got last year,” he said. “Based on the quality of snow we’re getting, we feel like this could be a good year.”
Piazza has also been pleased with the number of preseason pass sales.
“This year, we sold almost 400 preseason passes, so we’ve got a really strong sign of support from the community,” he said. “And we look forward to seeing all those people on the mountain.”
Sleeping Giant also gave out over 120 passes to kids and underprivileged families around Park County and Cody this year.
“We’re just trying to do our part to help everybody get out and enjoy Sleeping Giant,” Piazza said.
He emphasized that all are welcome at Sleeping Giant during this ski season.
“I would stress to people coming up to ski that we love to see them,” Piazza said. “And, they’re more than welcome to hang out at Sleeping Giant, enjoy the music, have a beer, warm up in the lodge, grab a bite to eat and all those kinds of things.”
For more information, visit skisg.com/.
