Ally Boysen led three Cody Fillies in double figures as they beat Star Valley 51-29 at home on Friday night.
The Fillies jumped out to a 15-0 lead to start out the game and stretched the lead to 31-11 with around a minute left in the first half.
Kennedi Niemann drained a three at the buzzer to put the Fillies up 48-23 at the end of the third quarter.
Molly Hays finished with 11 points. Niemann added 10.
