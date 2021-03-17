The Park County 10U hockey team finished third at the recent Squirts state tournament.
“We were happy to finish the season with a win,” coach Brian McGonagle said.
The Ice Cats went 2-1 during the tournament. McGonagle said several players were ill in the weeks before the tournament and weren’t feeling 100% when it started.
“By Sunday they felt a lot better,” he said.
The team was made up of Clancy McGonagle, Canaan Gibson, Josie Corso, Carson Krebes, Stephen Rawlings, Gage Perry, William Maslak, Kara Kolstad, Blaine Riley, Gunner Troll, Isaac Jackson, Tyler Whalen, Dalton Wolff, Gentry Mixon and Charlie McGonagle.
The Ice Cats were coached by McGonagle, Jarad Mixon, Kalyn Beasley and Brad Thompson.
Park County opened the tournament with an 8-2 victory over Sheridan Gold.
“We played well against Sheridan,” McGonagle said. “They’re a good team and we handled them.”
Sheridan scored the first goal of the game, but it was the only time the Ice Cats trailed as goals from Krebes, Jackson and Riley in the first period put them ahead.
Park County had three more in the second period – all shorthanded. Jackson scored the first, followed by Charlie McGonagle with two more.
Sheridan’s second game came at the end of the period.
In the third, Krebes scored two to finish with a hat trick.
On Saturday the Ice Cats struggled against Jackson, losing 6-2.
“Jackson has a lot of good players and their bench is much deeper,” McGonagle said. “We got outplayed.’
Charlie McGonagle scored both of Park County’s goals, one coming in the first period and one in the third.
Jackson scored two goals in the first, three in the second and one in the third.
Mixon had 26 saves in goal.
In the third place game, Park County defeated Sheridan Blue 7-1.
“Everyone came to play and played well,” McGonagle said.
Sheridan scored the first goal, but then the Ice Cats opened with three from Krebes, Charlie McGonagle and Jackson.
McGonagle added a goal in the second period, and in the third Krebes had two and Jackson one.
Mixon had 23 saves.
The Ice Cats went 17-3 during the season. They lost to Jackson during the opening week of the season, and also split games with eventual state champion Riverton over a weekend.
“We gave Riverton its only loss of the season,” McGonagle said.
Only four players out of 14 on the team came in with much experience.
“We had four who had never played before and four that came up from the league below us,” McGonagle said. “They all improved throughout the year and by the end could all skate well.”
