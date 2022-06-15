Gene “Gabby” Barrus, of Cody, was inducted into the Wyoming Broadcasters Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Barrus started his play-by-play career for Cody’s KODI AM radio in 1947 with the initial startup of the station.
He later served as KODI sports director and spent more than 20 years on the air.
Barrus also worked as a sports reporter for KPOW in Powell for two years.
Not only did Barrus receive multiple awards throughout his career, he also served as mentor to future sports broadcasters.
Legendary sportscaster, friend and WAB Hall of Famer Curt Gowdy referred to Barrus as “the voice of high school sports in Wyoming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.