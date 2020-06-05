In just its second doubleheader of the season, the Cody Legion baseball team was swept by the AA Sheridan Troopers, but showed signs of improvement from its first outing earlier in the week.
Sheridan 11, Cody 2
Sheridan scored nine runs in the fourth to put the first game out of reach for the Cubs.
The Troopers took advantage of three walks in the first inning and scored one run on a wild pitch, but Cody tied the game in the third after back-to-back doubles by Max Williams and Cody Phillips.
Things fell apart in the fourth as Sheridan hit six singles, and a double to plate nine runs and go up 10-1.
The Troopers went down in order in the fifth, which included a huge catch by Jared Grenz as he climbed the fence to make the grab.
In the bottom of the inning, Ethan Johnston started with a double, and later scored on a ground out by Devyn Engdahl.
Sheridan's final run came on a sac fly in the sixth.
Cody finished with five hits. Williams went 1-1, Cody Phillips and Dominic Phillips 1-2 and Ethan Johnston 1-3.
Williams took the loss, giving up five runs on five hits through 3 1/3 innings. Johnston pitched 1/3 an inning and allowed five runs on four hits. Dominic Phillips pitched 3 1/3 innings and gav eup one run on three hits.
Sheridan 4, Cody 3
Cody held the lead for much of the second game, but Sheridan made a late comeback to win in extra innings.
Cody scored two in the second to take the early lead. After Tristan Blatt and Jack Schroeder drew back-to-back walks, Blatt eventually scored on a steal and overthrow by Sheridan. Schroeder came in on a ground out by Hayden Bronnenberg.
The Troopers tied the game in the fourth after a double, two singles and fielder's choice.
The Cubs were quick to retake the lead though. In the bottom of the inning, Blatt started things off with a single, stole second and and advanced to third on a ground out by Schroeder. He scored on a ground out by Tyler Grenz to put Cody up 3-2.
The lead held until the seventh, when Sheridan pushed a run across on a fielder's choice to tie the game. Cody Phillips hit a triple to right in the bottom of the frame but wouldn't score and the game moved to extra innings.
Sheridan took a 4-3 lead in the eighth on a walk, hit batter and sac fly. Cody went down in order in the bottom of the frame.
The Cubs finished with four hits. Blatt went 1-2, Schroeder and Cody Phillips 1-3 and Engdahl 1-4.
Schroeder started the game on the mound, going 5 innings and giving up 2 runs on six hits. Bronnenberg went 1 2/3 innings and allowed 1 run on three hits. Blatt took the loss, giving up one run on no hits through 1 1/3 innings.
