The Cody Legion baseball team is now 18-10 after finishing 2-3 at a tournament in Three Forks, Mont., this weekend.
Bitterroot 7, Cody 7
Cody jumped to the early lead and held on until Bitterroot scored three in the seventh to take the win on Sunday.
In the first, two hits batters, a walk and singles by Ethan Johnston and Trey Schroeder made it 4-0.
Bitterroot pulled within one in the fifth, but Cody scored two more in the sixth on a walk, single by Johnston and triple by Tristan Blatt.
At the plate, Johnston went 2-for-4, Grady McCarten 1-1 and Wyatt Carlson and Blatt 1-2.
Blatt took the loss, giving up three runs on two hits through 1 2/3 innings.
Johnston started the game and allowed four runs on four hits.
Cody 4, Lewistown 1
Cody opened Saturday with a close victory over Lewistown.
The Cubs opened the scoring with a run in the first on a double by Blatt and single by Engdahl.
With two outs in the second, a single by Trey Schroeder and two walks loaded the bases. A hit batter and two walks made it 4-0.
The Redbirds lone run came in the fifth.
Blatt went 2-3, and Trey Schroeder, Johnston and Engdahl 1-3.
Jack Schroeder earned the win, going 6 1/3 innings and giving up one run on four hits. Blatt earned the save, throwing 11 pitches and striking out one.
Dillon 11, Cody 6
Cody lost its second game of the day Saturday to Dillon. A five-run second for Dillon helped the Montana squad pull away.
Cody scored one in the first, three in the fourth on on an error, two walks and single by Chance Moss, and two in the sixth on singles by Trey Schroeder, Trey Thomasson and Ethan Johnston.
Trey Schroeder went 2-2, and Moss and Eli Johnston 1-3.
Cody send four pitchers to the mound. Dominic Phillips pitched 1 inning and gave up one run on two hits. Thomasson threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed five runs on five hits for the loss. Calrson went 1 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on two hits and Eli Johnston pitched 3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits.
Cody 14, Havre 3
Big fifth and sixth innings helped the Cubs pull away late in its tournament opener on Friday against Havre.
The game was tied at three heading into the fifth, where Cody put up six runs. Three walks, two errors, double by Trey Schroeder and single by Engdahl made it 9-3.
In the sixth, singles by McCarten, Carlson, Ethan Johnston Engdahl and Phillips helped score five more.
At the plate, Engdahl went 3-5, McCarten 2-3 and Carlson 1-2.
McCarten earned the win, going 6 innings and giving up three runs on six hits.
Gallatin 11, Cody 1
Against the host team in its second game Friday, the Cubs struggled to get its offense going.
Cody's lone run came in the first when Blatt hit a homer to left.
Gallatin tied the game in the the bottom of the frame and added three in the second, six in the third and one in the fourth.
Blatt, Engdahl and Moss went 1-2.
Engdahl took the loss, going 2 1/3 innings and giving up 10 runs on six hits. Trey Schroeder pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits.
