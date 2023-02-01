One of the benefits (call it what you will) of enduring the enforced confinement of an aging body, a disintegrating physique and an increasingly disinterested intellect (often called convalescence after an operation) is that you are absent those annoying outside demands on your time that simply HAVE to be done.
Rather like being a 5-year-old sitting in a sandbox on a warm spring day, if you feel like simply sitting there and wetting yourself, you can. No one cares, other than immediate care staff, of course.
Rather than soil myself periodically, I tend to peruse older copies of outdoor magazines buried away in the garage, looking for something of interest or value. Kind of a shot at Robert Ruark’s best offerings. At least I don’t have to bathe as often than if I chose the more liquid route.
An added plus is that, after all of these years, I’m discovering that 97% of these outdoor writers all have the same insipid germs of vapid stupidity in their imaginations. Much of which can be attributed to their editors at that point of time. In this area of the journalistic world, it’s not uncommon for an egotistically inclined editor to enthusiastically stamp their persona all over every submission before it sees print. Big magazines are like that.
An ancient friend of mine, Irish Johnny, who received a royal run through the meat tenderizer of life when he underwent divorce proceedings initiated by his faithless wife, once explained to me his findings regarding the newer romantic prospects available to him. He had joined a dating club and had been enjoying the company of several available ladies in Montana and parts of eastern Wyoming, but it seemed he just couldn’t find a match romantically.
“Red,” he said, “I swear that all of these females have the same mother. It’s just plain scary how much alike they are.”
I just shrugged my shoulders and thought, “He ought to have to deal with outdoor magazine editors.”
All of which is said to introduce the inane, recurring, but time-honored assignments that a gun writer has to deal with regarding annual redundant and improbable requests regarding articles. Take for example the classic, sometimes semi-annual version of “What would you do if you only had one firearm to hit the boonies and try to survive with?”
First of all, what real firearms enthusiast is going to try to survive using just one firearm? That’s just plain nuts. Heck’s sake, over 100 years ago, Albert Johnson, the mad trapper of Rat River, trudged through the Canadian/Alaskan wilderness with a posse of Mounties and angry trappers dogging his tracks (when they could find them), all the while carrying three firearms for close to 500 miles of very rough winter travel in places folks don’t go even in the summer. Let alone the dead of winter. Even the local Indians and Inuits were circumspect of how they approached travel in those extremes.
Not Albert. From what I recall, and it’s been a few years, he took a large caliber rifle, like a Savage 99 for heavy work, and a 12 gauge shotgun for close-up wet work. If memory serves, he also carried a .22 pump for knocking off edibles of the small furry and feathered variety (One listing of his possessions after he was killed noted a couple of small dried-out birds like a pine jay and some kind of sparrow in his backpack.).
Makes sense. If domestic situations or more violent social reappraisals might force one to sequester in the high country somewhere (myself, I’m headed for the biggest, noisiest and handiest portal of cheap whisky and cowboy bands to hole up. I’ve lived through two wars and they ain’t all they’re touted to be.). I believe I’ll just sit the next one out.
Unless, of course, they (whoever they might be by then) get personal and try to pull some really rotten stuff. Then the gloves come off. But the point being, I’m getting too old for hysterics or heroics. I believe I’ll just have another coffee and watch the proceedings, thank you.
Time enough for positive action after all the dust settles.
