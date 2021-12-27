After helping the Cody Fillies to their third consecutive 3A state cross country championship, senior Mekenzie Clark wasn’t exactly sure what the future held in store.
But after gaining interest from a number of regional colleges, the perfect fit emerged in the short time since that state meet, and after signing her national letter of intent to run cross country at the University of Providence earlier this month, her future path is clear.
The path to signing with the university wasn’t exactly clear cut, however.
“I didn’t even know the University of Providence existed,” Clark said. “Once I visited I kind of knew it was meant to be. Before I was kind of lost as far as what I wanted to do.”
The University of Providence is a small, private, Catholic university located in Great Falls, Mont. The school features 14 NAIA varsity programs which compete in the Frontier Conference.
“I started running in middle school, and then in high school I started taking running a little more seriously,” Clark said. “I thought it might be a good way to pay for college, and my athletic goals aren’t yet fulfilled.”
While the city of Great Falls and the skiing in the area were major factors in deciding on Providence, the school also happened to be the perfect fit for her academic area of interest.
The majority of undergrads at the university are future health professionals, and she will have the opportunity to major in biology in advance of a career in dermatology.
“There was a lot of things about the school,” Clark said. “Other schools didn’t fit my academic needs, Providence has a really good medical campus and Great Falls is a bigger town and has a lot going on.”
After attending three high schools since she was a freshman, two in Colorado and Cody her senior year, another major move so soon might be a little overwhelming, but the hard part is done.
She will be competing in the sport she loves at the highest level and studying in an environment that will prepare her for a rewarding career.
“She had posted some really good times as a freshman and a sophomore,” Fillies cross country coach Maggie Kirkham said. “Then she moved to a different school her junior year and it wasn’t a good fit. She came here and was really solid for us.”
Clark was part of a Fillies squad that finished the season undefeated and as state champions yet again. She finished 14th overall at the state meet in 21 minutes, 2.59 seconds.
She will join Campbell County High School’s Reilly Wilson as the two standout Wyoming runners who will now be University of Providence Argonauts.
Her high school running career has a ways to go yet, however, as she will run indoor track starting in January month and outdoor track in the spring.
“She’s not just a cross country kid that does the mile and the two mile in track,” Kirkham said. “She’s got some leg speed. So we’re going to be seeing her in the 800 and working on trying to get her a spot on the 4x400 or open 400s to help her with her 800.”
The signing has been motivation for her to have successful track seasons, and she had a little more motivation leading up to signing her letter of intent.
“Full tuition is paid for which is nice because my parents told me they weren’t going to pay for college,” Clark said. “Turns out that wasn’t exactly true, they just wanted to get me motivated. But it worked.”
