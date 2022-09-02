Cody Nite Rodeo clown Zack Cook sat at the entrance of Stampede Park, appropriately robed in his clown attire, namely a shimmering green shirt and black and white face paint. He beamed at any mention of his pro card, which he received this year.
This is Cook’s third year working at the Cody Nite Rodeo. He became a clown by accident in 2019.
“I came to work the chutes and help out during the rodeo, [but] a clown didn’t show up,” Cook said. “I got thrown in there to fill in and then all of sudden it took off from there.”
To prepare for his act, Cook gets to the rodeo an hour before starting time.
“I take the time to breathe because I work with a lot of explosives, and I don’t want to make a mistake,” he said.
He meticulously checks his gear, making sure his explosives and props don’t need extra paint, and he grooms the pony he uses for his pony act.
“I listen to some uplifting music and get my mind right and start preparing and turn off everything else around me,” Cook said. “Everyone here paid for a ticket and I need to give them a show they paid for no matter the mood I’m in.”
Cook revolves his acts around explosives because he wanted to emphasize the traditional side of being a rodeo clown.
“A lot of old-style, traditional clowns used a lot of explosives, and I think the traditional rodeo clown is kind of a lost art in today’s world,” Cook said. “I try to carry on a legacy of using explosives, like blowing things up [and] smoke [because] it gives a wow factor to my act.”
In order to earn his pro card, Cook had to get four signatures from rodeo competitors who were the top five in the world in the last 10 years and who were willing to say they believed Cook was pro rodeo material.
After getting the signatures, Cook had to get evaluated.
“You have no idea when they’re coming to watch you, [but] they watch you and give you a grade and then tell you ‘yes’ or ‘no,’” Cook said.
For him, there was a lot of hard work and family that also went into the pro card process.
“It’s about dedicating your whole entire life and everything you do,” Cook said. “And there is the family behind me who are pushing me to do this. Making sure I have support was a big part of it.”
Cook is still in shock that he got his pro card this year.
“I didn’t expect it,” Cook said. “It really blows my mind.”
Pro card or not, at the end of the day, he loves the relationship he forms with the audience as a rodeo clown.
“My favorite part about being a rodeo clown is as soon as I get introduced out there in the arena, I make eye contact with everybody,” Cook said. “No matter the day that person had, they came to a place to have a good time and see an awesome show and I’m a part of it helping to make their day better by making them laugh or telling jokes.
“It lets them disconnect from the world for a couple of hours while they’re in our presence,” Cook added. “I enjoy listening to the crowd get rowdy and yell and have a good time ... the reactions of the people are what drive me.”
And, it is the audience that drives him to continue performing even when he gets injured. Throughout his career, Cook has been gored inside of the barrel, hooked while on the ground and hit numerous times.
“I have to play it off as I’m not hurt because in the end I still have a job to do for the rodeo,” Cook said. “If I get hurt, that’s not a good thing for the people watching; it kind of ruins their time.”
Now that he’s a pro, Cook hopes to get better and better at being a rodeo clown but also to further support his family.
“My long-term goal is to support my family with it and try to get more happiness and enjoyment out of life,” Cook said. “And hopefully one day, after the people that deserve it, maybe I’ll be next up to be number one in the world, [but] there’s a lot more time I need to put in before I get to that part.”
