Sandi and I moved here from Montana in 1975 and have been, as lifelong hunters and anglers, both supporters initially and interested observers of the state’s Game and Fish operations. That’s in the field, in public relations and policy-wise, during that nearly half century of indulging in and appreciating the uniqueness of the wildlife resource in this small corner of Wyoming.
The first 20 years here were outstanding, with an abundance of wildlife and permits and G&F employees that one could talk to and discuss matters with without having to be a graduate biologist, a state senator or a wealthy landowner. Unfortunately, each following year brought new disappointments with the G&F suits in Cheyenne, regarding their initiation of and stronger embrace of what appears to be little less than a scorched earth policy regarding our wildlife.
This involving an apparent disregard at the highest policy-making levels of the safeguarding of the diminishing numbers of our wildlife inventory and the interests and opinions of resident resource users. This is not primarily about allocation of hunting permits as much as it’s about the overall management and health of our big game herds. And yes, it’s about the casual approach to resident angling opportunities also, with preference given to those commercial high-dollar angling interests in the state.
The main cause for my concern is the escalating commercial value of our wildlife, driven by an increasing preponderance of locally based and out-of-state involved industry entities, based on commercial, profit-motivated manipulation of our wildlife resource. Then there are the antis and the environmental extremists, ready to file a lawsuit every time a mouse farts, their influence being primarily at a federal level with their “select-a-judge” programs and ability to fund even the most frivolous lawsuits.
That said, some decisions made at the highest state levels over the years whose primary beneficiaries were political interests and commercial entities, rather than the interests of resident consumers or the well-being of the wildlife resource, still trouble me. The introduction, under the aegis of the Endangered Species Act and accomplished by federal wildlife officials, of a non-indigenous species of wolf as a replacement for a documented, existing, indigenous species of wolf common to Wyoming, is but one element. Allowing federal control of grizzlies on state land is yet another. Poisoning entire drainages just to remove a healthy population of brookies and replace them with a non-native substitute for a claimed endangered species, apparently just to attract out-of-state high dollar anglers, is a third.
I could continue, but to what end? Apparently, the guiding lights in Cheyenne don’t give a rat’s red rump about what the folks who allegedly pay their salaries, the working class resident hunters and anglers, want. Then, they have the nerve to blame it all on the feds and the ESA. But is all of this really the feds fault? Or is that just a convenient excuse for our state officials to bank federal grant money?
For general purposes, my definition of commercial use considers all of that element, from angling outfitters, float boat outfitters, chambers of commerce, fishing tackle stores and that segment of the tourist trade that feeds off the increased human traffic coming to enjoy the good life and its recreational opportunities, including both unique hunting opportunities and prime trout fishing.
In the rush to stuff their bank accounts, all of the spoilers and takers involved share an equal guilt. Wyoming’s wildlife problems are broad in scope and accusing fingers can be pointed in very nearly every direction, with justification. Into which wildlife resource garage sale mentality we need to indict the state’s wildlife department as co-conspirators.
With that said and on the table for discussion, a recent news story ballyhooed the creation of a special commission to study the present wildlife resource shortages, problems and inadequacies on a state policy level and make recommendations. Ostensibly, this commission was formed to actually recommend solutions to deal with these problems, not as a false panacea for public opinion. Unfortunately, long-time residents have seen similar versions of this dog-and-pony show before, with limited or no effect on departmental policies. Is this one going to be any different?
Two local advisors, both big game outfitters, both with vested commercial interests in the publicly owned resource, have volunteered for the commission’s board and have been accepted, Meeteetse’s Duaine Hagen and Wapiti’s Lee Livingston. Livingston is also a Park County Commissioner. I know both gentlemen by reputation only and frankly, I’m skeptical. If this is the makeup of the committee, with only politicians, bureaucrats and invested commercial interests on the board, then resident hunters and anglers in Wyoming and its wildlife are in trouble.
For example, one item suggested in the article delineating possible subjects of discussion by this committee, was access. I’m guessing that means public access by the actual resident hunters and anglers, not by paying, guided guests from Latoona, Ark., but that wasn’t stated outright. My question would be, “What do any of these high powered luminaries on this board know about public access, excepting that they’ve either, as outfitters, bought or leased rights to hunt on local properties, excluding average local hunters from areas traditionally open for non-trespass fee access by benevolent landowners in years past?” Or, as some ranch owners have done, using existing state statutes left over from the period of the Johnson County Wars, to turn publicly owned properties, including state trust lands, into their own little fiefdoms.
Having people of this caliber on this committee is like asking someone who’s never been dumped on by a busted sewage line, or the system, what fecal effluent tastes like. There are a multitude of public access problems that need to be addressed before we even begin to discuss big game herd health, since without a fair assessment of the stranglehold the wealthy and powerful in Wyoming have over the fair allocation of resource opportunities, the rest of the discussion is moot.
Take the illegality of corner crossing for example. Or the public use of public stream drainages and stream beds, when said publicly owned streams are crossing or adjacent to private property. Or being able to camp overnight on state trust lands under grazing lease. All are just the tip of the iceberg. But that’s what makes sense to the suits in Cheyenne and their landed buddies and political allies. Which actually brings us closer to the attitudes exhibited during the last century’s Johnson County war, including those of the myopic Gov. Amos Barber.
Excuse me for being cynical about the outcome of this select committee. I just feel the manner in which it was assembled does not bode well for the working class residents’ interests. It smacks of being initiated with a pre-determined agenda, as in the past.
