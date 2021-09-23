The Cody High School boys and girls both had runners cross the finish line first Thursday at the Cody Fox and Hounds Cross Country meet.
Ava Stafford paced the field with a time of 19:37.20 to help lead the Fillies to another meet win and remain undefeated on the season. Taylen Stinson finished second in a field that saw the Fillies place seven runners in the top 20.
David Juergens topped the boys runners overall with a time of 17:18.04 for the Broncs. Charlie Hulbert finished third. Riley Nielson took 14th as the Broncs finished third behind Buffalo and Worland.
