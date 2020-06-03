Cody High School fall and winter award winners in athletics are listed.
Senior Awards
Buchanan-McFarland Award Outstanding Senior Female Athlete - Baylee Stafford.
Buchanan-McFarland Award Outstanding Senior Male Athlete - Charlie Beaudrie.
Senior Female Athlete with the Most Desire - Kya Jackson.
Senior Male Athlete with the Most Desire - Hunter Hays.
Sweitzer Award Outstanding Academic Athlete - Dillon Romero.
Margaret Martin Award - Baylee Stafford.
Margaret Martin Award - Tristan Blatt.
Pat Bronnenberg Award Spirit of the Filly - Emily Larsen.
Pat Bronnenberg Award Spirit of the Bronc - Jeff Williams.
Cross Country
All-state - Riley Smith, Baylee Stafford, Emmy Bower, Owen Preston.
All-Conference - Ava Stafford.
MVP - Riley Smith.
MVP - Owen Preston.
Most Improved - Emmy Bower.
Most Improved - Riley Nielson.
Rookie of the Year - Ava Stafford.
Rookie of the Year - David Juergens.
Spirit of the Filly - Baylee Stafford
Spirit of the Bronc - Wyatt Becker.
Football
All-State - Duncan Radakovich, Jeff Williams, Keith Conner, Tristan Blatt, Nic Talich, Keaton Stone, Matt Sandoval.
All-Conference - Duncan Radakovich, Jeff Williams, Keith Conner, Tristan Blatt, Nic Talich, Keaton Stone, Matt Sandoval, Hunter Hays, Gus Mahieu.
Gold Standard Value Award - Keith Conner.
Teammate Award - Hunter Hays.
Captain - Hunter Hays.
Captain - Jeff Williams.
Captain - Duncan Radakovich.
Golf
MVP - Logan Schutzman.
Most Improved - Bradley Fick.
Rookie of the Year - Andrew Anderson.
Spirit of the Bronc - Hudson Oelschlager.
Filly Swimming
All-Conference - Marissa Rosenbaum, Ally Boysen, Megan Boysen, Brylee Allred, Kaelee VanNortrick.
MVP - Marissa Rosenbaum.
Most Improved - Taylen Stinson
Rookie of the Year - Allison Boysen
Liz Weed Spirit Award - Marissa Rosenbaum.
Liz Weed Spirit Award - Brylee Allred.
Tennis
All-State - Simona Wambeke, Maddy Icenogle, Ashlyn Staggs, Anna Brenner, Soffy Anderson, Nathalia Morales, Teagan Thompson.
All-Conference - Simona Wambeke, Maddy Icenogle, Ashlyn Staggs, Anna Brenner, Soffy Anderson, Nathalia Morales, Teagan Thompson, Torrie Schutzman, Cody Champlin.
MVP - Teagan Thompson.
MVP - Cody Champlin.
Most Improved - Torrie Schutzman.
Most Improved - Jackson Golden.
Rookie of the Year - Anna Brenner.
Rookie of the Year - Mitchell Schwab.
Spirit of the Filly - Simona Wambeke.
Spirit of the Bronc - Ian Townsend.
Volleyball
All-Conference - Riley Welch.
MVP - Riley Welch.
Most Improved - Autumn Wilson.
Rookie of the Year - Kennedi Niemann.
Spirit of the Filly - Emily Larsen.
Alpine Ski
All-State - Nicole Wagler, Sterling Banks.
MVP - Nicole Wagler.
MVP - James Davis.
Most Improved - Catherine Lovera.
Most Improved - Sterling Banks.
Rookie of the Year - Aspen Kalkowski.
Rookie of the Year - Garrett Kalkowski.
Rookie of the Year - Maddox Growney.
Spirit of the Filly - Gillian Growney.
Spirit of the Bronc - Jasper Crofts.
Bronc Basketball
All-Conference - Hunter Hays and Coy Novakovich.
MVP - Hunter Hays.
Most Improved - Duncan Radakovich.
Rookie of the Year - Luke Talich.
Spirit of the Bronc - Coy Novakovich.
Filly Basketball
All-Conference - Torrie Schutzman.
MVP - Torrie Schutzman.
Most Improved - Reece Niemann.
Rookie of the Year - Kennedi Niemann.
Spirit of the Filly - Isabelle Radakovich.
Cheerleading
MVP - Evynn Roberson.
Most Improved - Sage Crofts.
Rookie of the Year - Blair Brengle.
Spirit of the Filly - Samantha Struemke.
Bronc Swimming
MVP - Bradley Fick.
Most Improved - Andrew Thomas.
Rookie of the Year - Joseph Killpack.
Pat Weisbeck Inspirational Swimmer - Dillon Romero.
Indoor Track
All-State - Riley Smith, Grace Shaffer, Holly Spiering, Elaine Siebert.
Outstanding Performer - Riley Smith.
Outstanding Performer - Grace Shaffer.
Outstanding Performer - Holly Spiering.
Outstanding Performer - Elaine Seibert.
Nordic Ski
MVP - Marshall Brookins.
Most Improved - Luis Mata
Rookie of the Year - Hayley Pearson-Horner.
Rookie of the Year - Andrew Sauers.
Spirit of the Bronc - Beau Baxter.
Wrestling
All-State - Charlie Beaudrie, Zain Fitzgerald.
All-Conference - Charlie Beaudrie, Zain Fitzgerald, Grayson Beaudrie, Jeff Williams, Brady Deming, Drew Trotter and Danny Becker.
MVP - Charlie Beaudrie.
Most Improved - Brady Deming.
Rookie of the Year - Grayson Beaudrie.
Spirit of the Bronc - Zain Fitzgerald.
(All seniors pictured received the special awards listed at the beginning of the story.)
