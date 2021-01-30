The Cody girls basketball team had a break from 4A play and back-to-back games, but playing Saturday at county rival Powell the Fillies didn’t slow down, defeating a persistent Lady Panthers squad 52-28.
Many Cody players took part in the scoring, with Mollys Hays scoring 13, Ally Boysen 10, Reece and Kennedi Niemann eight apiece and Brittan Bower seven.
Neither team to muster much offense early in the game, with Powell ahead 2-1 with all points made on free throws halfway through the first. The Fillies (9-2) found some rhythm in the final four minutes of the opening quarter, with Hays sinking a running jump shot at the top of the key, Reece Niemann scoring on a drive and Boysen scoring the final four points on a layup and jump shot down low for a 10-4 lead after one. Late in the quarter Schutzman saved an easy Powell bucket with a block in the paint.
The Fillies pulled away in the second quarter, taking advantage of steals and offensive rebounds to go ahead 24-11 at the half. Cody passed the ball around in the second quarter, with Schutzman hitting Reece Niemann for a long jumper and Reece passing to Schutzman for a baseline jumper during a 8-1 stretch to open the second. At the half Boysen led Cody with six points, Hays five and Bower and Reece Niemann four each.
The Lady Panthers made a small run in the third, getting within 11 points at 28-17. Cody responded with nine points on its next three scores. Bower fed Hays for a trey, Boysen found Bower behind the arc and Hays drove, sank the layup despite contact and the free throw for the three-point play and a 37-19 lead. Cody led 37-21 entering the final quarter.
The Fillies kept scoring in the final quarter, with Kennedi Niemann hitting an early 3-pointer for a 44-23 lead.
