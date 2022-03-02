A pair of polar opposite 4A West regional basketball brackets will take center stage in Riverton starting on Thursday.
After tearing through an undefeated non-conference slate, the Cody girls casually swept through the 4A West with 10 consecutive convincing conference victories and solidified themselves as the top team in the West.
The Fillies (19-0, 10-0) enter the regional tournament the No. 1 seed and the No. 2 ranked team in the state behind undefeated Cheyenne East (22-0, 10-0).
Barring the bus taking a wrong turn at Shoshoni or a player’s strike, there doesn’t seem to be much indication the Fillies will struggle at regionals. Three more wins would mean a No. 1 seed at state, more than likely in the opposite bracket of the East-leading Lady T-Birds who are riding a 33-game win streak that includes last year’s 4A state championship match against Cody.
The Fillies will battle No. 8 seed Jackson (2-16, 0-10) to start things off, a team Cody dismantled 53-20 at home earlier in the season.
A win against Jackson will pit the Fillies against either Green River, a team the Fillies beat 51-45 early last month, the closest any team has come to beating Cody, but still a contest where the Fillies were clearly in control the majority of the game.
“These girls are great at keeping their composure and not getting too far ahead of themselves,” coach Chris Wagner said. “They just take it one game at a time.”
The 4A West appears to be the Fillies to win, fingers crossed.
The boys bracket is another story all together.
The Broncs (6-13, 4-6) entered a non-conference schedule loaded with bigger, more experienced teams from the East, and without last year’s leading scorer in junior Luke Talich.
Teams from the East make up the top-5 ranked teams in the state led by Thunder Basin (18-3, 9-1).
Cody got its first win against 4A competition at home against Rock Springs, and then added wins against Evanston and Natrona County once they sported a healthy lineup and gained some experience, and finished the season nearly taking out Riverton in a 4A West that features plenty of parity.
The Wolverines finished conference play a perfect 10-0 and earned the No. 1 seed at regionals where they take on No. 8 seed Evanston, but Riverton had to squeak out wins against a handful of 4A teams, including two against the Broncs. No. 2 seed Green River and No. 3 seed Star Valley have had their ups and downs as well.
Cody needs two wins to advance to the state tournament, and a first-round game against with No. 5 seed Jackson (8-10, 4-6) may be the one of the best draws for the the Broncs.
Cody took down Jackson once already this season 52-44, a game that didn’t look as close as the score would indicate.
Jackson, however, has won three of its last five with wins against Rock Springs and Natrona County after dropping five of their previous six 4A West games, and they lost a close game to conference-leading Riverton 30-24 on the road last month. With pretty much any team capable of beating any other team, the regional tournament looks to be more of a toss-up than a guarantee of anything.
“We’re going to have to play well to beat anybody, but we would like to make it state,” coach Jay McCarten said. “We would like that for our seniors and would like that for the kids coming back.”
The Broncs take on Jackson at 5 p.m. on Thursday with the girls following immediately after.
Fans can stream games online for a fee at nfhsnetwork.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.