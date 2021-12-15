In late October, I took my 1911 out of storage and placed it on the small table by the front door, its loaded magazine beside it. Then I went about my business. Only Sandi and I were home, but, as the week unfolded, the mail person delivered the mail, UPS picked up a package, a dozen or so children stopped by on Halloween night and our daughter-in-law dropped by earlier to pick up a high power scope I had that son Greg wanted to use on his 6.5 Weatherby. During that week, quite a few folks came by the house walking their dogs, and literally dozens of cars stopped at the stop sign out in front.
At the end of the week, and after the annual spooks’ night when, according to the TV, all manner of supernatural things happen, I checked on the pistol. It was sitting quietly, right where I’d set it. It hadn’t loaded itself, moved one inch, or tried to kill anyone despite the numerous opportunities it had to do that. I must be the owner of the laziest 1911 in the world, what with everyone telling anybody how dangerous these pistols are.
Okay, so I’m being a bit childish here. Don’t be a hater, it’s counter-productive and very unbecoming! Hopefully I made my point.
That said, I’ve been writing on a very politically incorrect situation off and on again over the last 30-plus years. The possibility of doing evolutionary damage to our wildlife herds, especially deer and elk, by the practice of certain hunters deliberately hunting for only the most outsized examples of the males. In my mind that’s an exercise in ego more than anything. I was guilty of it myself in my younger years. Not that I’ve got anything against shooting trophy males when the opportunity presents itself, I’ve just become less than predisposed to spend all of my available time during the last years of my hunting towards the collection of outsized antlers and horns.
To my palate, younger, smaller bucks and does simply taste better than some rut-riddled stud of a buck, and if push comes to shove, I’ll harvest a whitetail doe or an antelope doe (God willing we ever get to draw another tag) for table vittles every time. Now, the problem with this approach is that genetically speaking, that’s a crap shoot too. The younger stud buck or doe, absenting dry does, may contain the genetic material to become a super stud as it matures. With deer or elk, until it’s around five years old, no one, despite what they preach, can tell where the animals’ development will end. Even then, we’re just guessing. All we know for certain is that usually superior animals beget other superior animals. But not always. The females contribute half of the DNA too, remember?
Regardless, this subject was jarred back into my consciousness by a news release I read recently concerning elephants. And no, I’m not beating the drum of near extinction for the big critters. Rather, research over the years is pointing to a disturbing trend concerning their herds.
We all know elephant poaching is a major problem in India and Africa in certain areas. These huge pachyderms are being killed wholesale and quite illegally for their teeth. We tend to call these outsize teeth tusks, and they are made of ivory, a valuable material in the eyes of a very materialistic world. Elephants use these tusks to break down trees for food, to strip bark from the tree trunks, to dig cooling water holes, to fight rivals, in the cases of males, and to defend themselves.
These outsized teeth are very important to an elephant. And to people who make grips for handguns. Or handles for high dollar knives. Or jewelry and native type carvings and carved bowls and cups and all sorts of bric-a-brac. An economic mainstay in many countries where the common folks are not so well off as in the more developed countries. They’re hardworking people who have very little income, marketable skills or industrialization and are forced to live on what they can produce with their hands.
According to a recent article I read, in countries where the ivory poaching is most severe, one undeniable result has been the emerging dominance of tuskless elephants. I guess since the older, tuskless elephants haven’t been shot for their ivory, they are the only ones left to breed, and since “like begats like,” well, there you go ... .
Point being that if one shoots all of the elk with seven-point racks, they’ll soon become as uncommon as, well, elephants with exposed tusks, let alone bulls with tusks weighing 100 pounds to a side. Or maybe not, since the cow elk and female elephants also contain genes that grow huge racks and big teeth in their DNA and, again, the females are 50% DNA contributors to the herd.
So, in my mind, the question arises as to whether we should shoot the dominant, or lead, cows, in an elk herd or deliberately go for cows of lesser status in the herd? What are we talking about here, a loss of 20 pounds of meat overall? Personally, I prefer a two-three-year-old cow or a spike bull for groceries, not materials for knife handles, which was why I hunted elk to begin with.
All of which gives me a headache because it only proves that any point, like the environmental validity of catch-and-release fishing, or like the long-term benefits of shooting only four point or bigger bucks, can be argued justifiably from both sides. And is, often quite fervently.
As my old Cherokee mentor Jack Lee would say, “When in doubt, don’t.”
So, how did your elk season go?
