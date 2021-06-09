Cody’s soccer teams had nine All-State and All-Conference selections between them.
The Fillies finished second at state after falling 2-1 in the championship game. They defeated Worland 4-0 in the semifinals and Torrington 8-1 in the first round. Cody finished 15-2-1 overall.
Eight Fillies were selected for both All-State and All-Conference, with Emma Nieters, Torrie Schutzman and Autumn Wilson getting their second nods.
Brittan Bower, Ally Boysen, Jessa Lynn, Reece Niemann and Isabelle Radakovich were honored for the first time.
The Broncs went 0-2 at state, losing to Torrington 5-1 and Riverton 2-1. Cody finished the season with a 9-9 record.
Matt Nelson was the lone All-State Bronc selection.
(All-State softball and track results will appear in a future paper)
