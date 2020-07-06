The Cody Legion baseball team came out of its short holiday break looking sharp, sweeping Casper on Monday to improve to 20-13.
Cody 12, Casper 5
The Cubs got in a little bit of trouble in the first inning as Casper took a 3-0 lead, but then Cody scored six in the bottom of the frame and never trailed from that point.
In the inning, two walks and a double by Jared Grenz scored the first run. A wild pitch brought in another and the third was scored on a single by Jack Schroeder. Devyn Engdahl then hit a single to give Cody the lead. The final two runs scored on a ground out and wild pitch.
Two doubles and a single scored two for the Crush in the fourth, but Cody got one back in its half on a single by Jared Grenz, walk and sac fly by Schroeder.
In the fifth, Grady McCarten, Dominic Phillips and Ethan Johnston hit singles and Jared Grenz a triple, to score three. Grenz scored on a passed ball. Tristan Blatt was hit by a pitch and eventually moved around to steal home for the final run.
At the plate Jared Grenz went 4-4, Engdahl 2-3, and McCarten and Schroeder 1-2.
Hayden Bronnenberg earned the win, going 4 2/3 innings and giving up two runs on three hits. Dominic Phillips pitched 2 innings and allowed one hit. Cody Phillips started the game and went 1/3 of an inning, allowing three runs on no hits.
Cody 8, Casper 0
A big second inning was enough for Cody in the second game.
The Cubs got on the board on a double by Hayden Bronnenberg, which scored Engdahl, who reached on a single and Logan McLeod, who got on on a fielder's choice.
A Casper error, singles by Johnston and Jared Grenz and a triple by Blatt made it 6-0. The final run scored on a sac fly by Tyler Grenz.
The Cubs other run scored in the fourth. Blatt reached on an error and scored on a single by Engdahl.
At the plate, Engdahl 2-2, Bronnenberg 2-3 and Blatt 1-2.
McLeod pitched 5 innings, giving up no runs on five hits. Schroeder Johnston each threw 1 inning and gave up no hits.
