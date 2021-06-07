Kyle Cheney stood behind the chutes, looking over the scene in a pink shirt, the first time he would ride at the Cody Nite Rodeo since he won the bull riding events in the Nite Rodeo finals last summer.
A crowd had come Saturday for Big Horn Radio Nite. The stage that held Tris Munsick and the Innocents had long since been packed away, the dirt wetted down and graded. The tie-down ropers and bronc riders had given way to a line of people flinging their boots through the air (sometimes) as the junior bulls were loaded and rigged.
The Powell cowboy climbing the heights of high school rodeo was ready to ride again for the first time in five weeks, the first time since he got caught on his rigging while riding a bull.
“Want to know how fast you can get from Powell to Gillette?” his father, Greg, asked. Google says it takes about 4 hours and 10 minutes.
“Two and a half hours,” Greg said.
Kyle, for his part, has no memory of what happened.
“I remember riding him, sitting on him pretty good, kicking my feet, then all hell broke loose,” Kyle said.
The bull dragged Kyle while his hand was caught, hitting him in the head six times. On the fourth hit, the bull ripped his helmet off and broke his jaw, knocking him out in the process.
The Cheney parents had been letting Kyle pursue his dream of becoming a professional bull rider on his own, letting him learn the process through hands-on experience. It had been working. At the time of the wreck, Cheney was ranked third in the state in bull riding and had already qualified for the 2021 Junior National Finals Rodeo.
“The wreck that happened with him was going to happen if we were there or not,” said Kyle’s mother, Angela.
“That’s the nature of bull riding,” Greg added. “It’s not if it’s going to happen, it’s when.”
Kyle’s jaw had to be surgically repaired, with a recovery time as long as eight weeks. He had just one question for the surgeon.
“Can I still ride at state?”
Five weeks after he left the operating room, the doctors pulled the bands and wires from Kyle’s face. The next day he was in the Nite Rodeo office, paying his fee to get on one of the junior bulls.
He wasn’t worried about winning the event. He just wanted to get one ride in.
“Because I know if I don’t do it now, I know I’m not going to do it ever again,” he said.
It hasn’t been an easy recovery. Kyle has lost weight and had to quit working out, quit working on his form. Quit getting better at his craft. That’s been a struggle for him.
“He’s been saying, ‘Dad, I could have rode that bull.’ I know, but let’s heal first,” Greg said. “It makes him hungry. It makes him want it more.”
Cheney signed up to ride in the junior bulls division. The slightly smaller beasts are only a marginally easier challenge. But it’s not about the challenge of the bull. It’s about the challenge of getting on in the first place.
“I’m nervous for him because he loves bull riding so much and he’s honestly good at it,” Greg said. “I’m just nervous about what kind of demons he’s fighting in his head, whether or not he’s going to be able to overcome them.”
Kyle climbed the platform on the back of the chute, black vest, pink shirt, clanking spurs. If he was nervous, he didn’t show it. He lowered himself onto the bull, quickly, so he didn’t have to think about it too much.
The rodeo announcer, Ty Rhodes, watched from a safe distance, blue shirt and straw hat bouncing on horseback inside the arena.
“This next cowboy is from Powell, Wyoming. Any Powell people here?” Rhodes asked the crowd.
The words barely left his mouth before Kyle gave the nod to release the bull. It took one jump out of the chute and barreled along the fence, kicking and bucking the whole way.
Hips, foot, get that front end, he thought. Keep hustling. Don’t quit. Land on your feet.
He may not have been worried about winning. But he came three points shy of the bag anyway.
“Once that first jump hit, it all came back,” he said. “I’ve got state coming up in four days. I’ll get on some more tomorrow and keep working hard at it.”
