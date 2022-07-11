As predicted, the North Fork of the Shoshone came into shape and was very fishable up high above Eagle Creek by the time Cody Country and the rest of the USA celebrated our nation’s Independence Day. Not more than a week later, the entire river has changed from a color more suited for the Colorado or Mississippi rivers into a clear sparkling and enticing Rocky Mountain river again.
Now that the high water is over, the fishing has been great for those who braved the oppressive heat this past week in the Big Horn Basin and Yellowstone National Park. It is always amazing how quickly June’s 60 to 80 degree weather turns into July’s extremely and often uncomfortably hot summer days when temps quickly soar into the mid-90 degree range and higher. This jump in temperatures coupled with the intensely bright sunshine seem to drive the trout deep sometime around 2 in the afternoon on the rivers locally. The trout stay down and stubbornly remain hidden from the sun until the bright orb descends substantially in its western arc sometime around 5 p.m.
River and stream conditions all over the east side of the Absaroka and Beartooth mountains also brought vastly improved fishing opportunities the past week. The Clarks Fork, Sunlight, Dead Indian and Crandall creeks are low enough for anglers to wade around without much difficulty except in the most swift and deep areas. Conditions are the same for the Greybull and Wood rivers. It is safe to say most of the ice has left the lakes in the upper Beartooth Plateau where there are dozens and dozens of lakes with interconnecting creeks to explore below 9,000 feet.
Early summer hatches are also on time. There has been a major golden stonefly emergence on the North Fork, the South Fork, Greybull and their tributaries. These are large insects and the trout have been slamming (for me anyway) size 4-10 Tan, light olive and red Chubby Chuck style dry flies. The trout have also been eating the same size Glimmer Stone, N.F. Specials, Prince nymphs, Pat’s Stones, Halfbacks and other stonefly nymphs. Best colors have been golden yellow, brown, black and tan.
Salmon flies are out in huge numbers on the Yellowstone River below Fishing Bridge. I made two trips to the river the past week to take advantage of the larger cousin to the golden stonefly. The trout were more interested in nymphs fished deep the day after our huge parade and rodeo with some “eats” on large dry salmon fly imitations mid-afternoon. By Friday, the large native Yellowstone cutthroat were locked in on the adult versions of the Pteronarcys Californica. Last Saturday was an epic day fishing the Yellowstone with large dry flies designed to imitate the adult salmon flies. Based on conversations with other Cody and Jackson anglers we bumped into, everyone had an awesome day. I admit the numbers of cutthroat are nowhere near their historical numbers, but the ones swimming the Yellowstone are amazingly big and strong. The combination of that and trout willing to eat big dries is an irresistible combination for dyed-in-the-wool fly anglers.
The hatch will last about another week. We should see the large Pteronarcys on the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone soon, too. In fact, it might be happening as you read this. If you have always wanted to experience what we call the salmon fly hatch, I encourage you to grab some large stimulators in orange or yellow, Chubby Chucks with orange or deep red bodies, Cat Puke and or some Para Royal Madame X flies and get to the Yellowstone or upper Snake River where the bugs are thick on the water and the trout are eager to gorge on them. It is well advised to use 2X or 3X leaders nine to 10 feet in length on a floating fly line and a fly reel with a very good drag if you want to land the larger cutthroats found in the Yellowstone River or upper North Fork. If you see me there, and there’s a very good chance you will, come on over and tell me your salmon fly stories. I would love to hear them. Oh, one more thing – a very big net is also recommended!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.