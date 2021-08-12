The Cody Cubs Little League baseball team saw their season come to an end on Wednesday night, falling 11-0 to Lake Oswego, Ore.
Lane Stevenson led the Cubs on the mound, delivering three strikeouts.
Oregon took a 3-0 lead after the first inning and kept pouring it on after, adding four more runs in each of the next two innings.
Kanin Phillips had the Cubs only hit of the game and the tournament on Wednesday, slapping a line drive back at the pitcher for a single.
The Cubs held Oregon scoreless in the fourth.
It was the first time Cody made the regional tournament in San Bernardino, Calif. since 2014.
On Sunday, the Cubs lost 13-3 to West Valley, Idaho.
