The Cody girls and boys tennis teams will have crammed in plenty of matches before school even gets started, and heading into Monday’s contest with Jackson, both squads have so far impressed.
The Broncs came into the season with high hopes and championship aspirations, and after four matches have shown they have what it takes to compete with a record of 3-1.
The young Fillies team headed into the fall with a few more question marks, but have stormed out to its own 3-1 record and found ways to regularly grind out wins.
“It’s been a surprising season for the girl’s team, and surprising for me,” Filly No. 1 singles player Hudson Selk said. “I was not expecting to get anywhere near No. 1 singles on this team, so it’s going great and we are really enjoying the season.”
After struggling in a loss last Thursday against Campbell County at home, the Fillies reeled off three consecutive victories, at home against Thunder Basin, and on the road against Green River and Rock Springs.
For the Broncs, the only surprise came in a close loss on the road.
The Cody boys dominated Campbell County and Thunder Basin at home on Thursday, dropped a close match to Green River on Friday and then had very little trouble against Rock Springs on Saturday to open the season 3-1.
“It felt really good to get out there and play,” No. 1 singles Bronc Tade Geving said. “We swept Thunder Basin at home and lost one match against Campbell County. Our No. 1 doubles put up a good fight, they just couldn’t quite pull it out.”
Geving and No. 2 singles freshman Nick Stewart both went 2-0 against the Gillette schools, dropped tight matches at Green River and then rebounded to get convincing wins at Rock Springs.
“The boys losing to Green River was kind of surprising,” coach Jason Quigley said. “I didn’t get to see any of the boys matches against Green River, but I heard Nick wants a do-over. Things just got away from him a little bit in his first road match.”
Selk and No. 2 singles Filly Karina Schoessler haven’t let a whole lot get away from them.
Each faced Jackson on Monday with 3-1 records and keep getting better.
“Campbell County was my first singles match ever,” Selk said. “It was all pretty new to me, but it was a close match.”
Selk shook off the morning loss to defeat Hallie Angeles of Thunder Basin in another battle 7-5, 7-5 to start a three match win streak.
“She was very consistent, but I am usually a consistent player as well,” Selk said. “She could really rip her forehand.”
Schoessler took care of Tierra Tachick of Thunder Basin 6-2, 6-2 and the No. 3 doubles duo of Alyssa Despain and Natalie Wenke pulled off the win to give the Fillies their first win of the season.
Selk and Schoessler got to work quickly on their first road trip and cruised to a pair of wins.
And a new-look No. 1 doubles team of Noelle Graham and Madison Christler got on track with two big road wins.
“Hudson and Karina are absolutely rocking it, and I am so proud of them,” Quigley said. “I put the two girls with experience in Noelle and Madison at No. 1 doubles and they have gelled a little bit. Everyone on the girls team has won a match.”
The Broncs doubles teams have had their share of convincing wins, including a 6-0, 6-0 match for the No. 1 pair of Carter Thompson and Stewart Aguilar against Thunder Basin.
The match against Jackson should say a lot about where both teams stand in the region, as either is looking to be state title contenders.
Geving was set to face last year’s state champion while he nursed a case of tennis elbow heading into the biggest match so far this season.
“I’m not going into that match thinking he is the state champion,” Geving said. “I’m just going into it like he is a normal player and no history behind him, but I have watched him for years. He’s pretty impressive.”
Cody boys 4, Campbell County 1
No. 1 Singles - Tade Geving def. Kody Kline 6-4, 6-2
No. 2 Singles - Nick Stewart def. Cooper Lemm 6-1, 6-1
No. 1 Doubles - Micah Idema/William Law lost to Kyle Barton/Ryan Robertson 4-6, 6-3, 2-6
No. 2 Doubles - Carter Thompson/Stewart Aguilar def. Justin Gibson/Zach McMillin 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 Doubles - Caleb Wallace/Joseph Killpack def. Tatum Sorensen/Jaxon Richert 6-1, 6-0
Campbell County 4,
Cody girls 1
No. 1 Singles - Hudson Selk lost to Alexa Richert 1-6, 1-6
No. 2 Singles - Karina Schoessler lost to Abi Neary 2-6, 2-6
No. 1 Doubles - Noelle Graham/Hailey Dansie lost to Mari Bouzis/Payton Whitt 4-6, 2-6
No. 2 Doubles - Madison Christler/Brenna Foote lost to Lisa Rasmussen/Samantha Torres 3-6, 4-6
No. 3 Doubles - Alyssa Despain/Natalie Wenke def. Lexi Alexander/Brooklen Johnson 6-0, 6-2
Cody boys 5,
Thunder Basin 0
No. 1 Singles - Geving def. Youngs 6-4, 6-2
No. 2 Singles - Stewart def. Owen Gorsuch 6-0, 6-2
No. 1 Doubles - Thompson/Aguilar def. Tate Moore/Jon Aylesworth 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Doubles - Idema/Law def. Brodie McCarty/Parkar Gulley 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 Doubles - Wallace/Killpack - Default
Cody girls 3,
Thunder Basin 2
No. 1 Singles - Selk def. Hallie Angeles 7-5, 7-5
No. 2 Singles - Schoessler def. Tierra Tachick 6-2, 6-2
No. 1 Doubles - Graham/Hailey Dansie lost to Brianne Ketchum/Brooke Kendrick 2-6, 3-6
No. 2 Doubles - Christler/Foote lost to Ellie Garcia/Eva Gorsuch 6-7, (4-7) , 3-6
No. 3 Doubles - Despain/Wenke def. Ciara Coombs/Alexis Kaul 6-1, 6-0
Green River 3,
Cody boys 2
No. 1 Singles - Geving lost to Braxton Cordova 4-6, 2-6
No. 2 Singles - Stewart lost to Korbin Arnell 2-6, 2-6
No. 1 Doubles - Idema/Law lost to Zach Friel/Taylon Tirsell 4-6, 5-7
No. 2 Doubles - Thompson/Aguilar def. David Ross/Chris Wilson 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
No. 3 Doubles - Wallace/Killpack def. Theran Archibald/Michael Nielsen 6-2, 6-2
Cody girls 5, Green River 0
No. 1 Singles - Selk def. Brianna Stauss 7-5, 6-2
No. 2 Singles - Schoessler def. Shania Flores 6-1, 6-1
No. 1 Doubles - Graham/Christler def. Melea Gomez/Grace Gomez 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Doubles - Despain/Wenke def. Hannah Skinner/Lily Harris 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 Doubles - Foote/Dansie def. Raygan Cochran/Jocelyn Peterson 6-1, 7-5
Cody boys 5,
Rock Springs 0
No. 1 Singles - Geving def. Caleb Anderson 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 Singles - Stewart def. Chandler Smith 6-3, 6-1
No. 1 Doubles - Aguilar/Thompson def. Zak Fox/Jared Swafford 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 Doubles - Idema/Law def. Lane Heaton/Jack Aanerud 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 Doubles - Wallace/Killpack def. Bradoc Powell/Tyler Davies 6-0, 6-0
Cody girls 4,
Rock Springs 1
No. 1 Singles - Selk def. Karlie Nandrup 6-2, 6-4
No. 2 Singles - Schoessler def. Abby Jones 6-0, 6-4
No. 1 Doubles - Graham/Christler def. Taytem Woodward/Ellie Alldredge 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
No. 2 Doubles - Despain/Wenke def. Rosie Hays/Kyndall Turnwall 6-0, 6-3
No. 3 Doubles - Foote/Dansie lost to Brixon Frazier/Cumarah Shuler 6-7, (3-7), 3-6
